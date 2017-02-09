Diana Hamilton Launches her Charity with an Elegant Event in London

On Saturday the 4th of February 2017, gospel music enthusiasts and philanthropists thronged to the elegant City Pavilion in London to attend the much anticipated ‘Dine with Diana 2017’ event, where UK based Ghanaian international Gospel artiste Diana Hamilton launched the Diana Hamilton Foundation, a charitable organisation to help provide for the needs of the underprivileged in society at a red carpet dinner cum mini-concert event.

The day was blessed with favourable weather conditions and guests started arriving at the venue at around 6pm with interviews on the red carpet. By 7.30pm the room was filled with elegantly dressed guests who were treated to a 3 course dinner with live music by saxophonist Justyn.

Diana then explained the purpose of setting up the foundation, where she invited guests to support her efforts to improve the living conditions of the underprivileged in society and to help change their lives. She mentioned in her speech that she was not better qualified than any other person to have a good life, but that with the financial help from guests and the general public, they can help transform the lives of others for good.

Speeches were made by Rev. Dr. Ben Debrah (of COP Fountain Gate) and Dr. Charles J. Buckman (Organisational and leadership consultant). Prayers were also said for Diana and the foundation by various pastors present at the event.

The hall then exploded with excitement when the multi award winning artiste took to the stage with her band and her team of singers and belted out song after song, including her popular hits ‘Work In Progress’, ‘Eye Woa’, ‘All about You’, ‘Ensi Wo Yie’, ‘Papa Reigns’, ‘Overwhelmed’ and more.

Diana’s management team mentioned that activities for the charity have already begun and that the foundation in the past had distributed hospital equipment to the La General Hospital, mosquito nets to the inhabitants of Apeadu, a town in the Ashanti region, a children’s’ Christmas party and donations to the Nungua Children’s Home and that DHF (the foundation) in conjunction with Diana Hamilton Ministries are looking to do more to help improve the lives of others.

The event was supported by ABN TV, ABN Radio UK and Vox Africa, Rolle Suites and 1615 Media & Events.























Photos by kind courtesy of A-Klass PhotographyFor more information regarding the Diana Hamilton Foundation (DHF) and its activities, please contact Diana Hamilton Ministries via the contact page on www.dianahamilton.com or call +447906 693 2670

For further information and additional photos, please contact Charles email 1615mediaonline@gmail.com or telephone +447947130730