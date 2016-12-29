In Jesus Name: Correct or Wrong?

Introduction

Many people claim that the possessive apostrophe is needed after the Proper Noun "Jesus" in the phrase "In Jesus Name." That is correct. Others insist that failure to bring that apostrophe renders the phrase wrong. That is INCORRECT. HaHahahaa! Dear reader, are you confused? Please, don't be! Both phrases: "In Jesus' Name" and "In Jesus Name" are correct under different grammatical rules. Below are the rules:

The rule of possessive

In line with this rule, an apostrophe is needed after a noun that ends in the letter "S". Since "Jesus" is one of these names, the phrase "In Jesus' Name" remains unassailable in grammar and usage. There are other aspects of the rule of possessive that are not primarily relevant to this discourse.

The rule of Noun Adjunct

By virtue of this rule, a noun assumes the power of an adjective to qualify another noun in the same construction. Normally, the noun-turned-adjective comes before the noun being modified by the adjective. Clearly, the grammatical validity of the phrase "In Jesus Name" is unquestionable under this rule. In the phrase, the noun "Jesus" acts as an adjective qualifying the noun "name." Similar constructions are:

● GHANA FLAG instead of Ghana's flag.

● LAW SCHOOL instead of Law's School.

● TAMALE AIRPORT instead of Tamale's Airport.

● TAMAKLOE HOUSE instead of Tamakloe' s House.

● NATION ADDRESS instead of Nation's Address.

Prepositional Structure

Another rule that can play the role of possessive apostrophe and that of noun adjunct is the "of + noun structure." Here, the preposition "of" is used to indicate the possession or the modification. Below are examples:

● In the Name OF Jesus.

● The flag OF Ghana.

● The School OF Law.

● The Airport OF Tamale.

● The House OF Tamakloe.

● The Address OF Nation

Conclusion

Cleague learner, various rules and structures are illustrative of variety and flexibility in the grammar and usage of English. They are part of efforts to discourage what LITERARY DISCOURSE calls "constructional captivity" in English. Therefore, the choice is yours: "In Jesus' Name", or "In Jesus Name", or "In the Name of Jesus." All of them are grammatically justifiable.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.

Dedication

To our brothers and sisters in Christendom, currently enjoying the Yuletide. Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

By Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo

Lecturer, University of Applied Management, Germany - Ghana Campus, McCarthy Hill, Accra