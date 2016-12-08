Okoe Vanderpuije Wins Ablekuma South

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
The Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Mayor Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije has won the Ablekuma South parliamentary contest for the ruling NDC.

Mr Vanderpuije, polled 19, 984 votes while his closest rival, Jerry Ahmed Shiab of the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) managed 16, 524 votes.

Goodman Baah of the National Democratic Party polled 9 votes while the Progressive People’s Party’s Ishmael Paa Kwesi Longdon polled 117 votes.

Independent candidate Abdullahi Obadia Squire got 49 votes in the provisional results yet to be certified by the Electoral Commission.

