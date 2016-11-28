Konongo SHS Shut Down Over Students Protest

A section of the students during the last Friday’s protest



The Konongo-Odumasi Senior High School (KOSS) in the Ashanti Region was shut down indefinitely on Saturday by the authorities following a two-day protest by students over the transfer of some teachers of the school.

Management of the school took the decision in reaction to a threat by the angry students to burn the school.

The transfer of 10 teachers, who accused a colleague and Reverend Minister of engaging in sodomy with some of the male students, led to confusion on the campus of the school situated between Konongo and Odumasi along the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The KOSS students accused the headmistress, Comfort Odehe of orchestrating the transfer of the teachers, who were said to have raised an alarm over the practice of sodomy in the school in recent times.

The aggrieved students, who demanded the immediate dismissal of Mrs. Odehe, poured on the streets of the campus of the school last Friday to protest amidst chanting of slogans.

They further protested on Saturday morning and threatened to set the school ablaze if the authorities fail to bring back the teachers.

Owing to the development, management of the school called the police to protect lives and property on campus, but the presence of the law enforcement officers infuriated them.

According to reports, the police were forced to fire tear gas and warning shots to disperse students.

Management of the school held a crisis meeting subsequently and took the decision to close down the school indefinitely.

The headmistress, Mrs. Odehe, who confirmed the incident, failed to give details on the matter.

The students claimed the affected teachers were being victimized unduly by the headmistress and the Board of School for voicing out concerns over sodomy involving a former teacher of the school and some students.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi

