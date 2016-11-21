Language Agenda: Northerner: Morphology, Politics, Semantics

Introduction

In contemporary political discourse in Ghana usage patterns, morphological norms, and semantic properties of certain words are victimized. Among these words are "NORTHERNER" and "TRIBALISM." With all humility, LITERARY DISCOURSE examines these words within the context of Morphology and Semantics. It is significant to state that the discourse is purely a linguistic exercise NOT a partisan project. The objective is to throw more light on the correct usage of the words in the shackles of abuse.

Morphology

The noun "Northerner" is made up of three morphemes. A morpheme is the smallest meaningful unit of construction in the grammar of a language. The free morpheme is "North", and the bound morphemes are "ern" and "er." The "ern" makes NORTH an adjective (NORTHern), and "er " makes NORTH another noun as a person from or an inhabitant in the place (NORTHERNer). Let us consider the following illustrative sentences:

● Badimsuguru is married to a NORTHERN lady. (NORTHERN is an adjective qualying the moun LADY).

● Dawuni is a NORTHERNER. (NORTHERNER is a noun referring to a person of Northern extraction).

Semantics

In all serious and lazy dictionaries, NORTH is listed and explained as a geographical location NOT a TRIBE. In simple language, NORTH is the opposite of SOUTH in terms of direction or location.

Viewpoint

Based on the morphological and semantic contents of NORTHERNER, matters related to it can fairly be described as REGIONALISM or SECTIONALISM. To the best of our understanding, we of LITERARY DISCOURSE cannot relate NORTHERNER to TRIBALISM because there is no morphological and semantic link between the two words. In Ghana NO TRIBE is called NORTH!

Usage in Political Discourse

It is obvious that NORTHERNER is largely used as a word of TRIBALISM in Ghanaian political discourse. That could be a matter of spacial usage confined to the political lexicon of the country. But morphologically and semantically, it is deviant to refer to NORTHERNER as a word of TRIBALISM.

Conclusion

In the light of the above analysis, LITERARY DISCOURSE humbly urges fellow communicators and politicians to respect the semantic and usage norms of NORTHERNER. Nothing prevents them from using it in a special, deviant way. But fairness demands that they offer us operational definitions when they apply NORTHERNER outside the domain of Morphology and Semantics.

Dedication

Dedicated to President John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Running Mate to NPP Presidential Candidate, for their contributions to the consolidation of democratic governance in Ghana.

Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo

Lecturer, University of Applied Management, Germany - Ghana Campus, McCarthy Hill, Accra.