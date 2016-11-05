Today, spurred on by agitations from the public who are protesting against the lack of probity, accountability and transparency on the part of the Government in purporting to discontinue the Government’s application and consequential order granted by the Supreme Court on 19th October 2016 (ordering Alfred Agbesi Woyome to appear before the Court on Thursday 10th day of November, 2016 at 9: 00 am in the forenoon to be examined orally on Oath to ascertain whether he as the 3rd Defendant/Judgment Debtor has any property or other means of satisfying the Judgment), I have this morning 4th November 2016 filed an application at the Supreme Court for leave to examine the Judgment Debtor as the citizen public interest Plaintiff in favour of whom the case was decided for the Republic of Ghana.

I have examined the circumstances surrounding the Government’s reluctance to enforce the judgment and orders of the Court with the seriousness which the matter deserves. I share the view expressed by objective and reasonable members of the public that because the Government was the 1st Defendant/Respondent against whom the Supreme Court made declarations of unconstitutional conduct in paying the judgment debt to Alfred Agbesi Woyome the Government has been pretending for purely political reasons at each turn to take steps to enforce the judgment and orders of the Court only to deliberately abort them. I agree that the Government’s objective has always been to create the appearance and impression in the minds of the unsuspecting public that it is complying with the enforcement orders. The Attorney General’s latest application to discontinue the Government’s application to examine its financier, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, is one more such trick to deceive the public and obstruct the course of justice.

In my application I filed today, I made use of information provided to me that: ‘….when the Judgment Debtor was served with the order of the Court he went to inform the NDC of which he is a member and financier and the incumbent Government, in particular the Attorney General and the President personally, that should the order applied for by the Government for his examination be not discontinued he will have no option at his appearance at the Court than to disclose truthfully and faithfully to the Court on oath the names of all NDC and Government beneficiaries of the judgment debt which was paid to him as a result of the unconstitutional conduct of the Attorney General declared in the decision of this Court.’

I have also stated the information available to me and my belief that: ‘the NDC and the Government realizing the power of this Court pursuant to its order granted for the examination of the 3rd Defendant/Respondent/Judgment Debtor to “order the judgment debtor or officer to produce any books or documents in the possession of the judgment debtor relevant to these questions at the time and place appointed for the examination” took to panic resulting in the President instructing the Attorney General upon her own advice to him to discontinue the application for examination of the judgment debtor which the Court had already ordered.’ The full application can be found on my website at martinamidu.com.

I would like to assure all public spirited Ghanaians that should I be given the opportunity to examine the Judgment Debtor, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in Court the good people of Ghana will hear and see the beneficiaries of the unconstitutional judgment debt in the NDC and this Government. Gargantuan crimes were indeed committed as I stated in 2012. Corruption is trying to prevent the public from hearing the whole story from the horse’s own mouth. I challenge the honesty and integrity of the President and the Government to allow the examination of its financier, the Judgment Debtor, Alfred Agbesi Woyome to proceed without hindrance if they have nothing to hide.

Martin A. B. K. Amidu

4th November 2016