House Of Chiefs finally elect new executives, after 3 failed attempts

After three unsuccessful attempts to conduct elections, members of the Western Region House of Chiefs, on Thursday elected new executives.

For many people, the three failed attempts obviously must have been an arduous task for the House and the Electoral Commission (EC).

The EC said minor differences among the chiefs had culminated in the delay in organizing the elections despite initial preparation made by the Commission.

Western Regional Director of the Commission, Stephen Opoku Mensah, explained in an interview with Joy News that the EC had to wait for the issues characterising the delay of the elections to be addressed, before they could proceed with the polls.

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anwhiaso Traditional Area, Ogye Ahoho Yaw Gyebi II, was elected President after he secured eight votes to beat the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX who secured seven votes.

The Paramount Chief of Atuabo, Amihyere Kpanyili was also elected the Vice President of the house after beating Okogyeman Kweku Gyamera by one vote.

Nine others were also elected as representatives of the Region to the National House of Chiefs.

Delivering his victory speech, The Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anwhiaso Traditional Area, Ogye Ahoho Yaw Gyebi II asked the house to support him to manage the issues of tradition, lands and culture in the Region.

He explained the need for a deeper collaboration with NGOs, the regional coordinating council and the security agencies to develop the Western Region.

“I have won the elections today, but in actual sense it is the Western Region that is the ultimate victor,” he added.

Ogye Ahoho Yaw Gyebi II, 66, is married with nine children. He has been the paramount chief of the Sefwi-Anwhiaso Traditional Area for 28 years.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |