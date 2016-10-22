I read with deep concern the article published on Manasseh’s folder on a very sensitive and potentially divisive subject of love for Northerners by political players. In the said article, Manasseh created an erroneous impression that the Love of Northerners by the current President and the Governing NDC party has nothing to show in terms of projects and policies.

This rebuttal is intended to remind Ghanaians and the author of the said article that President John Dramani Mahama is pursuing a National Development Agenda that is based on an equitable distribution of resources for all Geographical Regions of Ghana.

Where there has been a lag due to years of neglect he has implemented a strategy meant to bridge the gaps. But as you do more there is a demand for more This is called the law of rising

expectations...This is a testament of the achievements he has chalked

Before I delve into the straight issues of projects and policies, I will point out that the statement by Manasseh that Ashanti and Volta Regions vote on ethnic lines is fallacious.

The mere fact that these two regions vote for NPP and NDC is not sufficient to conclude that they vote on ethnic lines.

Volta Region voted massively for President John Dramani Mahama in the 2012 election despite the fact that he hails from the N/R. Ashanti Region as well voted massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo notwithstanding the ethnic rivalry that exists between the Ashantis and the Akyems.

It is important to note that the presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo Addo, is an Akyem with unflinching allegiance to the Okyehene. These patterns of voting suggest that the determinants of the voting behavior of the two regions are more complicated than simple ethnic considerations.

Below are a few of some projects that have been implemented by President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC Administration which are available to show for the love of Northerners.

PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA’S SUPPORT FOR THE SHEAR INDUSTRY

The shea industry in Ghana occupies an important place in the economic development of the country. This is because of its role in job creation, industrial development and growth of the national economy.

It is estimated that annual earnings from the sector currently stands at US$175 million, comprising export revenues from the raw nuts and processed butter. The sector also serves as a source of livelihood for thousands of people across the country, especially rural women in the northern belt who pick the nuts for sale.

Until the intervention of President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC Government, shea nut farmers in the three northern regions were not benefiting from any floor price as pertains in the cocoa industry.

And when the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) decided to announce a floor price for the produce as part of President John Dramani Mahama’s efforts at improving the lot of the pickers and farmers, as well as develop a profitable shea nut industry, the price was so low that the National Association of Shea Nut Farmers, Processors and Buyers raised the alarm bells.

That was because the price offered was far lower than the prevailing open market price and that did not augur well for the players in the industry.

Perhaps, the biggest assistance ever to have come from President Mahama is the inauguration of the 15-member National Steering Committee on shea , the establishment of the Shea Butter Processing Factory in Buipe and the fixing of the floor price for every 80 kilogramme bag of shea nuts at a competitive price at the farm gate.

It is estimated that about 9.4 million shea trees are in Ghana, and these can potentially yield one hundred tonnes of shea nuts worth about US$100 million per year.

Shea butter has been found to have a fat composition similar to cocoa butter, and is used as a substitute for lard or margarine because it makes a highly, pliable dough.

Shea butter is also used in making soap and candles, and it is added in margarine formulations. After the oil is extracted, the residue serves as excellent fuel, which can also be mixed with mud for plastering traditional mud huts.

But for almost two years since the aforementioned policies were put in place by government, the shea industry is still not growing as fast as actors along the value chain would wish it to be.

This single initiative of President John Mahama holds the key to solving the numerous challenges that confront the Northern Regions of Ghana. The very issue of migration of young girls to the south which was mentioned in Manasseh’s article would be solved using this and several other approaches.

The legacy of JDM in the Shea industry is available for smart Northerners to see.

President John Dramani Mahama’s support for the Northern Rural growth Programme (NRGP)

The government of Ghana in collaboration with its development partners has upgraded this initiative to achieve integrated development of the north with the following background.

Objective

The overall sector goal of the program is to contribute to an equitable and sustainable poverty Reduction and food security among rural households. The specific objective is to increase northern Ghana area rural households’ income on a sustainable basis.

Description

The proposed program would be implemented in 32 districts located in northern Ghana over a six-year period under four components:

Commodity Chain Development;

Rural Infrastructure Development;

Access to Financial Services; and

Program Coordination. The following is a brief summary of the Program description.

Benefits

The program will have positive social impact on men, women and youths in the three Northern Regions.

About 372,000 rural households or three million people living in these households will directly or indirectly benefit from the program. An estimate of 1.56 million of women will also benefit from the program.

NRGP addresses the priorities of the Government of Ghana in the pursuit of poverty reduction as describe above. NRGP will contribute to achieving the objectives of the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) and the NEPAD’s Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Program (CAADP).

President Mahama And Leap 1000

The LEAP 1,000 is a social cash transfer programme INITIATED BY President Mahama through the ministry of Gender Children and Social PROTECTION.

It serves to provide financial support and health insurance to extremely poor households across the Three Northern Regions of Ghana to alleviate short term poverty and to encourage long term human capital development.

Beneficiaries of these projects recognize that, there is a lot to show for the Love of Northerners.

Bole Bamboi Road

This road had been a big burden to Northerners with its attendant health hazards and impact on economic activities of the Northern people. The construction of this road with clinics, schools and markets along strategic locations of the road represents a historic contribution to the economy of Northern Ghana.

Upper West GPRTU commends President Mahama for Constructing Bole-Bamboi road

GNA- The Upper West Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union

(GPRTU) has commended the government for the tarring of the ongoing 53-kilometre BoleBamboi road, which links the region to the southern part of the country.

The Upper West Regional Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU made the commendation at a forum to elect executive officers for the Wa-Hamile and the WaTortoro branches of the union as well as the Wa-Techiman Express branch on Thursday in Wa.

The enthusiasm with which the project was executed is highly commendable and the Union must give praises when it was due, Mr. Mahama said.

Some drivers and passengers plying the road who spoke to the Ghana News Agency were full of praise and commended government for its efforts at Constructing the road, saying the completion of the road has facilitated free movement of goods and people from the region to the south and enhance the economic fortunes of the people.

PRESIDENT MAHAMA INAUGURATES 1ST PHASE OF TAMALE AIRPORT EXPANSION PROJECT

President John Dramani Mahama last Friday inaugurated the first phase of the expansion and upgrading of the Tamale Airport to international status.

The ceremony also saw the first batch of 500 Muslim pilgrims to be flown directly from the Tamale International Airport to Medina, Saudi Arabia, for this year's Hajj.

In all, 2000 pilgrims from the Savannah Ecological Zone, comprising the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and parts of Northern Volta and the Brong Ahafo regions will be airlifted to Saudi Arabia in four batches of 500 each.

Upgrading and expansion work

The first phase of the Tamale Airport redevelopment project involves, among other works, the extension of the runway from 2,480 metres to about 3,940 metres and the installation of a lighting system for the airport to accommodate bigger aircraft, in line with its status as an international airport.

The project, which is being undertaken by Geiroz Galvao Construction, a Brazilian firm, became necessary because of the increasing number of airlines that use the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and the growing demand for domestic air transport.

The upgrading and expansion works on the Tamale Airport are also consistent with an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirement that enjoins member countries to have alternative international airports that have similar capacities as their main airports.

With the inauguration of the first phase of the Tamale Airport expansion project, the airport would now have the capacity to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft such as Boeing 747-800 series and facilities comparable to those at KIA.

This would also allow aircraft, which for any reason cannot land at KIA, to be diverted to Tamale.

Farewell

Families and friends of pilgrims and state officials who were at the airport were excited when the Boeing 747 carrying the first batch of the 500 pilgrims took off from the tarmac. Some of the people shouted "Allahu Akbar", meaning God is great, in Arabic.

President Mahama, in his inaugural address, gave the assurance that the government would see to the completion of the second phase of the Tamale Airport expansion project.

The second phase involves the construction of a terminal and a cargo section for the export of fresh vegetables and other agricultural products.

The President said the government would continue to work with the Ghana Airport Company to develop the aviation industry.

He said the upgrading of the Tamale Airport into an international terminal also formed part of the vision of the government to develop the aviation industry in Ghana and make air travel available and affordable to all Ghanaians.

Airport City

President Mahama said plans were underway to also develop the Tamale Airport into an aircraft maintenance facility for West Africa, adding that there were also plans to develop the airport enclave into an airport city similar to that of the KIA.

He said the development of the Wa Airport was also on course to make it possible for domestic flights to begin operations from there in the next few months.

I am delighted that the first commercial flight which involves Muslims pilgrims took place today, he stated.

President Mahama stated that the government would also rehabilitate the runway of the Sunyani Airport to facilitate a more efficient use, while feasibility studies on the Cape Coast and Bolgatanga airports were going on.

The President said all the facilities would raise the standard of aviation in Ghana.

Mr Mahama commended the construction firm for the quality work done and all who contributed towards the take-off of the Hajj pilgrims.

Aviation hub

The Minister for Transport, Mr. Fifi Kwetey, for his part, said the project was undertaken at an estimated cost of $130million dollars, and called on traditional leaders to help protect lands around the various airports to ensure safety and security .

The Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mr Charles K. Asare, stated that with continued support from government, the GACL would be able to achieve the President's vision of positioning Ghana as the preferred aviation hub in West Africa.

Prayer

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who also witnessed the take-off of the first direct commercial flight from the Tamale International Airport to Mecca, thanked Allah for the initiative and prayed for the leadership of the country.

Sheik Sharubutu was also thankful for the peace prevailing amongst various religious and ethnic groups in the country.

TAMALE TEACHING HOSPITAL



The modernization of the Tamale Teaching Hospital leading to significant increase of number of Doctors and other Health Professionals in the Hospital is a testimony of the excellent legacy of President John Dramani Mahama (JDM).

The first phase comprises a four-storey hospital building, named Building E, which has ancillary facilities such as theatres, accident and emergency department, intensive care unit, radiology, neo-natal and intensive care unit. There is also Building L which houses the mothers’ hostel, as well as Building M, which has the children’s ward.

Critical investment

It is because of this and other good things that the President said, “This (hospital) is a critical investment that will bring immense benefits to the people of the Northern Region and beyond.”

Again, the President said the hospital was set to be developed into a centre of excellence and promised that his government would seriously work towards that. For him and rightly so, it was critical for health development in the north to match the population growth.

Tamale, whose population stood at 400,000 when the hospital was established in 1974, has now almost quadrupled in population.

History of TTH

The TTH, originally the Tamale Regional Hospital, was comissioned in 1974. From that time, the hospital did not see additional development even though the client base continues to surge.

In 2007, the then government decided to upgrade the facility to a teaching hospital but that did not materialise until the NPP government exited power in 2008.

A teaching hospital is affiliated to a medical school and in the case of the TTH, the affiliation is to the Medical School of the University of Development Studies (UDS). Initially, clinical training for the UDS medical students was done at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. While on the hospital premises last Thursday, I saw some of the medical students being trained in medical care.

With the development at the TTH, the UDS is now in a position to train more doctors for northern Ghana and other parts of the country. Again, the hospital will serve as a training ground for other health professionals.

CRUCIAL EQUIPMENT BOOST



The Tamale Teaching Hospital has received equipment to cater for pregnant women and patients needing dialysis, curtailing the need to travel up to 501kilometers or 7 hours by road for the closest source of treatment.

Patients in Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions have had to travel to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to get MRI and CT scans or a dialysis treatment for those who suffer kidney failure.

Outgoing Health Minister Dr. Kwaku Agyemang Mensah commissioned these facilities at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The impact of these equipment is enormous for the region in the SADA enclave. Last year, eight expectant mothers died because they did not have access to an MRI machine and CT scan.

Now the Tamale Teaching Hospital will have to find how to run the equipment affordably yet profitably.

According to Chief Executive of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Prosper Akamnong, dialysis treatment costs between $150 to $200 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

We will look at the local circumstances and see how we can break even just to allow the service to be affordable. There is no need to put a range that people can’t afford it but it will have to be reasonable enough, CEO Prosper Akamnong told Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng.

The regions within the SADA enclave are among the most impoverished regions in Ghana.

But one other challenge the hospital would not have to worry about is reliable power supply.

The hospital has also secured a dedicated power line from Akosombo to support its operations. The above projects will employ sustainable results-focused interventions that will bring changes to individuals (behaviour and capacity), communities (capacity and services) and organisations (behaviour, capacity, services and hopefully policy).

These interventions will lead to better quality of health services and increased demand for health services by communities affected by diseases where all people who live in the North will have access to prompt diagnosis and effective quality assured treatment that conforms to standard of care thereby leading to a reduction in malaria morbidity and mortality.

This project will also result in stronger health systems and better disease control with people getting the right intervention at the right time and in the right places.

Incontrovertible evidence has been adduced in this piece to demonstrate that the Love of Northerners in particular, and Ghanaians in General, has so much to show. Programmes and Projects with varied impacts on individuals, families, communities and Nations have been implemented.

I will end with the famous quote of Henry Ford “Coming together is the beginning, keeping together is progress, and working together is success”. As a people, we came together the Presidency of John Dramani Mahama in 2012, We have kept together with remarkable progress.

President John Dramani Mahama is a son of the North, He loves the North.

He needs the second term to complete what has been started. But then who have been his greatest detractors? Those who are the allies of a political grouping which historically has done nothing for the North.

Dr. Mu-Awia Zakaria.

Executive Director

Institute of Social Research and Development(ISRAD)