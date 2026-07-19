David Tamakloe, Ketu South NADMO donate relief items to 125 flood victims at Agbozume-Ahorkpoe

Philanthropist, journalist and native of Klikor-Kpordoave in the Ketu South Municipality, Mr. David Sitsofe Tamakloe, in collaboration with the Ketu South office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has donated relief items to 125 flood victims at Agbozume-Ahorkpoe to support families affected by the recent floods.

The donation exercise, held on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the AME Zion JHS School in Agbozume-Ahorkpoe, forms part of efforts to ease the hardships faced by residents whose homes and livelihoods were impacted by the floods.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr. Tamakloe disclosed that the intervention was made possible through the generous support of several private individuals, including Mrs. Veronica Debrah, wife of Ghana's Chief of Staff, Mr. Julius Debrah, as well as other benevolent partners.

He said the initiative was his way of giving back to the community while complementing government's efforts to provide relief to affected residents.

Mr. Tamakloe assured the victims of his continued commitment to community development but stressed that residents also have a responsibility to help prevent future flooding. He urged community members to actively participate in communal labour by keeping drains and waterways clean, explaining that although floods may not always render people homeless, they often create conditions that lead to disease outbreaks.

He also expressed appreciation to everyone who contributed to making the donation successful.

The Ketu South Municipal Director of NADMO, Mr. Ferguson Ahorlu, expressed gratitude to Mr. Tamakloe and his team for their timely intervention on behalf of the municipality.

Mr. Ahorlu urged residents living in flood-prone communities to relocate to safer areas whenever the rainy season approaches to protect lives and property. He further disclosed that the Ketu South Municipal Assembly would soon begin demolishing structures built on waterways across the municipality as part of measures to reduce flooding.

Receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Assembly Member for the Ahorkpoe Electoral Area, Mr. Saviour Agbeko Awoye, thanked the donors for their generosity and assured them that the items would be distributed fairly to all beneficiaries.

He also reminded residents to participate in the community's monthly communal labour exercise, warning that those who fail to do so would face sanctions in accordance with the law.

Some of the 125 beneficiaries described the support as timely and expressed appreciation to Mr. Tamakloe, NADMO and all the donors, promising to make good use of the items received.

The relief package included 30 boxes of Kleesoft bar soap, 30 boxes of Athena bath soap, 30 sacks of powdered soap, 30 boxes of sanitary pads, 10 large packs of toilet rolls, four large packs of table tissue, 20 bags of rice, 10 boxes of cooking oil, 20 boxes of Indomie noodles, 10 packs of sachet water (ball type), 15 packs of long sachet water, and 30 packs of X-Cola.

Following the donation, Mr. Tamakloe, in a statement shared on his social media platforms, expressed solidarity with affected residents, saying, "We feel your pain." He noted that the support was intended to complement government's relief efforts and appealed to more private individuals and organisations to partner in reaching every flood-affected community in the municipality.

He further announced that the relief exercise would continue with the distribution of government relief items to affected residents in Blekusu, Klikor, Akame, Kpodzi and the remaining communities in Aflao, reaffirming his commitment to supporting vulnerable communities across Ketu South.

"Reset. Yes We Can," the statement concluded. "Wodorwornawo; Adzeyowome."