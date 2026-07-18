Germany this weekend has only one topic on its mind, discussed in all German households. Former German Health Minister, Jens Spahn (CDU, on the right in the picture) and his husband bought a child in the USA for $ 250.000. Jens Spahn is currently the Chief Whip in the Bundestag supporting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Jens Spahn is a know Millionaire living in a € 6 Mio. worth Villa in Berlin.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has put this crisis at the top of the agenda of a regular party meeting over the weekend. From his summer vacation in the USA, Jens Spahn, in a radio interview, let Germans know how much he loves the child and that it is a great asset to his family. In February 2026, at a Party Conference, Jens Spahn supported the motion of a party member from Eastern Germany to make buying children in Germany a criminal offence, as but respect what other societies decide on this issue.

Instead of receiving the child in the USA into his family and confessing his happiness, making it impossible to stay on in his current capacity, Jens Spahn allowed the entire German population to stand against him and be outraged. Even Homosexuals fire against Jens Spahn, seeing him and his actions as a clear No-Go. Same sex couple see their standing in German society questioned, their survival mode stands in sharp opposition to Jens Spahn. They highlight his arrogance in being able to pay

$ 250.000 for a child, while many struggle to make ends meet. What angers all Germans is the double moral standard by which some politicians in the country perform. Some CDU members have ended their CDU membership already. The CDU, like the SPD, is in serious decline in the polls, already seeing the right-wing party AfD, Alternative für Deutschland, rising. Many migrants support policies to protect their place in German society against new migrants potentially challenging their status. Politicians in Germany do not have a remarkable reputation, and to be a professional politician is not something many people are destined to achieve, unlike in Africa, where people see politics or ministry as a good source of income to become rich fast. Qualified Germans stay out of professional politics, pursuing their professional career in companies or being self-employed. In Germany, citizens accept that politicians are needed to run the country, but they are not regarded as something special or honourable.

The move from Jens Spahn brings the value of German politics further down to its knees. The nephew of my wife from Kumasi and his girlfriend made a baby girl while underage and still schooling. The girl was taken to an uncle in Kumasi to be raised. At the age of three, we thought of adopting the little girl and taking her to Germany to be raised in a better place. The uncle asked for compensation for the money spent on the little girl, GHC 16.000. We refused as we do not pay for a child. The little girl has to suffer in Ghana, still abandoned by her biological parents. When common people like us refuse to pay for a child, how much more do we as citizens expect from our political leaders to be law-abiding? The moral and factual law must work for all Germans. Jens Spahn should have stepped down from the office of Chief Whip before welcoming the child into his family, and everyone would have paid him respect. Now he has done great lasting harm to his party, the CDU.