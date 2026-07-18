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Russia says Ukrainian drone attack killed several in Moscow logistics centre

By FRANCE 24
Russia An apartment building damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack in Zhukovsky in the Moscow region, Russia on June 18, 2026. - Stringer, Reuters
SAT, 18 JUL 2026
An apartment building damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack in Zhukovsky in the Moscow region, Russia on June 18, 2026. - © Stringer, Reuters

A Ukrainian drone attack on a logistics centre in western Russia killed seven people and wounded 24, the regional governor said Saturday, as the Moscow region was again targeted by a wave of drones.

Ukraine has been striking a range of targets in Russia, which Kyiv says is fair retribution for Moscow's more than four-year barrages against its territory.

"Seven night-shift employees were killed when enemy UAVs hit a Wildberries logistics centre," Governor of the Tambov region Evgeny Pervyshov said.

"According to preliminary information, 24 people were wounded" in the attack that took place in the town of Kotovsk, he added.

Russian firm Wildberries said in a statement that its logistics complexes in Kotovsk and Elektrostal, in the Moscow region, came under attack.

"The fire that broke out at the facility in Tambov region has been contained," while firefighters are still working in Elektrostal, the company said.

Read more EU seals deal with Ukraine to scale up drone production

More than 370 drones were launched toward the Moscow region overnight, the Russian capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

"Most were neutralised by air defence forces at distant approaches. 64 enemy UAVs were destroyed on approach to Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on the state-backed MAX platform.

US-led diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have stalled in recent months, as Washington has shifted focus to its conflict with Iran.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

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