Morocco back coach Ouahbi after World Cup exit

World Cup quarter-finalists Morocco gave coach Mohamed Ouahbi a vote of confidence on Thursday to continue with his deal in the run up to the 2030 World Cup on home soil.

While the Moroccan football federation has not specified the length of the contract, Ouahbi, who is 49, said after he was hired in March, that his deal ran until 2030, when Morocco will cohost the World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Ouahbi took over from Walid Regragui, who led to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals and to the final of the African Cup of Nations in January when they lost the match but were declared champions.

Under Ouahbi, the Atlas Lions lost 2-0 to France in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup last week.

But on Thursday the Moroccan federation expressed their "confidence in him to continue in his role."

Ouahbi, who is 49, led Morocco to victory in the under-20 World Cup in 2025.