STU launches 2026 SRC Week celebrations

Sunyani Technical University (STU) has officially launched its 2026 SRC Week celebrations, with university authorities urging students to celebrate responsibly as the end-of-semester examinations approach.

The Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Evans Zoya Kpamma, encouraged students to participate fully in the week's activities while exercising restraint. He noted that SRC Week offers opportunities to socialize, build networks and foster relationships that can benefit students beyond university.

The Dean of Students, Prof. Ernest Kumi, emphasized the need to balance celebration with discipline, leadership and academic excellence. He described SRC Week as more than a social event, saying it serves as a platform for leadership development, creativity, unity and personal growth.

According to Prof. Kumi, the celebrations allow students to relax, showcase their talents and strengthen friendships while contributing to a vibrant campus community. He stressed that university education should develop students intellectually, socially, physically and emotionally, and urged them to enjoy the festivities responsibly to uphold the university's image.

The SRC President, Charles Lwanga Tanye, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to promoting student welfare, inclusion and development. He said every student deserves the opportunity to excel and have their voice heard.

The 2026 SRC Week is being celebrated under the theme: "Celebrating Students' Excellence and Campus Diversity."

Among the activities lined up for the occasion are: cultural night and talent show, women’s day celebration/STU strongest, trade fair, cooking & eating competition, date rush and a thanksgiving service, among others.