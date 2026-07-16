ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

STU launches 2026 SRC Week celebrations

By Richard Kofi Boahen
General News STU launches 2026 SRC Week celebrations
THU, 16 JUL 2026

Sunyani Technical University (STU) has officially launched its 2026 SRC Week celebrations, with university authorities urging students to celebrate responsibly as the end-of-semester examinations approach.

The Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Evans Zoya Kpamma, encouraged students to participate fully in the week's activities while exercising restraint. He noted that SRC Week offers opportunities to socialize, build networks and foster relationships that can benefit students beyond university.

The Dean of Students, Prof. Ernest Kumi, emphasized the need to balance celebration with discipline, leadership and academic excellence. He described SRC Week as more than a social event, saying it serves as a platform for leadership development, creativity, unity and personal growth.

According to Prof. Kumi, the celebrations allow students to relax, showcase their talents and strengthen friendships while contributing to a vibrant campus community. He stressed that university education should develop students intellectually, socially, physically and emotionally, and urged them to enjoy the festivities responsibly to uphold the university's image.

The SRC President, Charles Lwanga Tanye, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to promoting student welfare, inclusion and development. He said every student deserves the opportunity to excel and have their voice heard.

The 2026 SRC Week is being celebrated under the theme: "Celebrating Students' Excellence and Campus Diversity."

Among the activities lined up for the occasion are: cultural night and talent show, women’s day celebration/STU strongest, trade fair, cooking & eating competition, date rush and a thanksgiving service, among others.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Government secures strategic investor to revive Volta Star Textiles – Mahama Government secures strategic investor to revive Volta Star Textiles – Mahama

2 hours ago

Retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba 'Why is Zenator not yet a minister?' – Justice Atuguba quizzes

2 hours ago

Fire Service Team rescues three-year-old boy from drowning at Nkawkaw Fire Service Team rescues three-year-old boy from drowning at Nkawkaw

2 hours ago

President Mahama cuts sod for 24-Hour economy market at Juapong President Mahama cuts sod for 24-Hour economy market at Juapong 

2 hours ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II There are no family allodial lands in Asanteman – Otumfuo

3 hours ago

Govt finalising compensation for Akosombo Dam spillage victims in this year’s budget — Mahama Govt finalising compensation for Akosombo Dam spillage victims in this year’s bu...

3 hours ago

Spokesperson for United Party, Solomon Owusu Miracles' statement on EOCO probe 'childish and garbage' – Solomon Owusu

3 hours ago

We reject the notion any region should be taken for granted, left behind because of voter loyalty — Mahama We reject the notion any region should be taken for granted, left behind because...

Just in....
body-container-line