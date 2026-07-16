French PM Lecornu seeks deeper ties, energy cooperation on Morocco visit

Lecornu praised the diplomatic advances Paris and Rabat have achieved since President Emmanuel Macron backed Morocco's sovereignty claim over the disputed Western Sahara in 2024. He described the two countries' ties as being at a "turning point", saying that France sought to deepen cooperation particularly on security and counterterrorism.

His Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch said their partnership was now based on "a shared strategic vision, restored trust and common ambition".

The trip also resulted in a series of agreements and the signing of an "enhanced exceptional partnership" between the kingdom and France.

Lecornu said France ​and Morocco are seeking to strengthen the energy ties between Europe and North Africa. A new project aims to identify ​commercially viable ways to export renewable electricity from ‌Morocco to France, according to a briefing document seen by Reuters.

The project was ⁠one of "ambitious economic projects that create new synergies between our companies and allow ‌us to further integrate Morocco and France into shared value ⁠chains", Lecornu told reporters at the end of a Franco-Moroccan high-level meeting in Rabat.

Pegasus revelations

But the high-level visit came as a media consortium published fresh allegations that Morocco had used the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to target French officials when tensions were high between the nations, following up on allegations that first emerged in 2021.

Read more France explored Pegasus spyware deal despite Morocco espionage claims

The new series of articles published on Thursday said email traces that Morocco used to spy on domestic political opponents had also been found on the phone of French ministers – including Lecornu.

The reports published by a media consortium – led by Forbidden Stories, with whom FRANCE 24 sometimes partners – about the Pegasus spyware threatened to overshadow his visit.

Lecornu and Akhannouch were initially set to hold a press conference after their meeting but instead only made brief statements to reporters without questions.

Pegasus can be installed surreptitiously onto a target's smartphone and read messages, geolocate and secretly turn on the device's camera and microphone – effectively turning the phone into a pocket spy.

Morocco has firmly rejected all the accusations and has demanded evidence.

The reports also said Paris had considered acquiring the software itself.

The French foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.

Macron's office had said that France's objective for the visit was "to strengthen the framework of cooperation and trust with the Moroccans".

Ties between the two countries have been strained in recent years over issues including a visa dispute and allegations of Moroccan espionage.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters)