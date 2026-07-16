Community development takes shape as Bekwai MP Ralph Poku-Adusei delivers

Residents of several communities within the Bekwai Constituency have received a major development boost following the latest interventions by the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei, aimed at improving transportation, education, and local economic activities.

The latest support package benefited the communities of Kensere-Biribowomanmu-Pampaso, Amanhyia, and Sarfokrom, where ongoing development projects initiated by residents received both financial and material assistance to speed up completion.

The presentation of the support was led by the Bekwai Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Mr. Fred Nkansah, together with members of the constituency executives, on behalf of the Member of Parliament.

At Kensere-Biribowomanmu-Pampaso, community members had appealed for urgent assistance after a recently reshaped road became nearly unusable due to persistent heavy rains. The muddy and slippery condition of the road disrupted transportation, making it difficult for farmers and traders to move their produce to nearby markets.

In response, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei donated several truckloads of gravel and provided an estimated GH₵15,000 to facilitate the compacting of the road surface.

The intervention is expected to restore safe access for motorists and pedestrians while improving economic activities within the area.

The MP also extended support to the community of Amanhyia, where work is nearing completion on a three-unit teachers' quarters. Through Chairman Fred Nkansah, a cheque was presented to help complete the remaining works, including painting and final finishing before the facility is officially handed over.

The teachers' accommodation project is expected to address the long-standing challenge of inadequate housing for educators, a situation that has contributed to teacher absenteeism and delays in reporting to school.

Education stakeholders believe the completion of the facility will create a better working environment for teachers while enhancing the quality of teaching and learning in the community.

Meanwhile, traders in Sarfokrom also received financial assistance to complete the construction of a modern market shed. The support was presented through the Assembly Member to help accelerate work on the project.

When completed, the market shed will provide traders with a secure and comfortable place to conduct business, improve trading conditions, and stimulate commercial activities within the community.

Addressing residents after the presentations, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei reiterated that sustainable development is most effective when communities identify their own priorities and work together towards achieving them.

He noted that his responsibility as a Member of Parliament is to complement such initiatives by providing the necessary resources needed to transform community ideas into completed projects.

According to the MP, supporting locally driven development initiatives ensures that public resources directly address the most pressing needs of the people while strengthening community ownership of development projects.

Community leaders and beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei and the Bekwai Constituency NPP leadership, led by Chairman Fred Nkansah, for responding promptly to their requests and demonstrating commitment to improving living conditions across the constituency.

The latest interventions further reinforce the MP's development agenda, which continues to prioritize practical solutions that improve livelihoods, strengthen education, and expand economic opportunities throughout the Bekwai Constituency.