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Court jails 19-year-old for stealing nurse’s mobile phone and GH¢5,700 cash 

  Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Crime & Punishment Court jails 19-year-old for stealing nurse’s mobile phone and GH¢5,700 cash
THU, 16 JUL 2026

The Tarkwa District Magistrate Court One has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Shadrack Cobbinah, to five years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing an iPhone XR and GH¢5,700.00 belonging to a nurse.

Cobbinah, unemployed pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing, and he was convicted on his own plea by the judge Bernice Mensimah Ackon.

Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah, prosecuting told the court that the complainant Bernice Xornam Beble resided at Nkamponase and Cobbinah lived at Tarkwa Railway station.

She said on May 16, 2026, at about 01:40 hours, the complainant woke up and realised her door had been opened and her iPhone XR valued GH¢2,500.00 and GH¢5,700.00 cash had been stolen from the room.

Prosecution said the same day Cobbinah was seen offering the same iPhone for sale and was picked up and handed over to the police.

According to Sergeant Yeboah, a cash sum of GH¢3,000.00 was found on the convict and retrieved at the police station.

She said during interrogation, Cobbinah confessed to the theft and named one Michell, who is currently at large, as his accomplice.

Sergeant Yeboah informed the court that Cobbinah further told the police officers he only made away with the iPhone XR and GH¢4,000.00 but not GH¢5,700.00 as alleged.

GNA

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