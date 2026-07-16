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DVLA CEO, MP commission ultra-modern DVLA office in Navrongo

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
General News DVLA CEO, MP commission ultra-modern DVLA office in Navrongo
THU, 16 JUL 2026

The Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Simon Akibange Aworigo, has officially commissioned a new ultra-modern office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Navrongo, describing it as a major milestone in bringing essential public services closer to the people.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, accompanied by a technical team from the Authority's Head Office.

According to Mr. Aworigo, the newly established Municipal DVLA Office will provide a wide range of services, including vehicle and motorcycle registration, driver's licensing, international vehicle registration, and other essential DVLA services.

He noted that the facility will significantly reduce the burden on residents who previously had to travel long distances to access such services, thereby saving time and transportation costs.

The MP also highlighted the economic benefits of the new office, stating that it would create employment opportunities while contributing to the growth of the local economy.

Mr. Aworigo expressed his appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama and the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA for approving his request and supporting the establishment of the office.

"I am grateful to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the CEO of the DVLA for approving my request and supporting the establishment of this office," he said.

He further called on the Municipal Chief Executive and the officers assigned to manage the facility to ensure efficient, professional, and customer-focused service delivery for the benefit of residents of Navrongo Central and neighbouring communities.

Describing the project as another important achievement for the constituency, Mr. Aworigo reaffirmed his commitment to improving access to public services and accelerating development in the area.

"This is another important step towards bringing essential public services closer to our people. Together, we can make Navrongo Central great," he stated.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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