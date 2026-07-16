ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 16 Jul 2026 Feature Article

Why Ghana Must Stop Judging Schools Only by Examination Results

Why Ghana Must Stop Judging Schools Only by Examination Results

Every year, examination results dominate conversations about education in Ghana.

Parents compare schools based on pass rates. Schools proudly display the number of distinctions they achieved. Social media becomes filled with congratulatory messages and colourful banners.

There is nothing wrong with celebrating academic success.

The problem begins when examination results become the only measure of educational quality.

A good education should prepare children for more than examinations. It should help them become confident readers, thoughtful problem solvers, respectful citizens and independent learners.

Many employers today are looking for people who can communicate clearly, work in teams, solve problems and adapt to change. These skills are not developed by memorising answers alone.

This is why school leaders must pay close attention to what happens inside classrooms every day.

Are pupils encouraged to ask questions?
Do teachers use practical examples that make learning meaningful?

Are struggling learners identified early and supported before they fall behind?

Is reading given the attention it deserves from the lower primary years?

Parents also have a responsibility.
Choosing a school should involve more than looking at examination rankings.

Visit classrooms.
Observe how teachers interact with learners.
Look at pupils' exercise books.
Ask children what they enjoy learning.
Notice whether pupils speak with confidence and curiosity.

Schools should also rethink how they define success.

A school should celebrate improved reading levels, stronger attendance, better behaviour, increased confidence and teacher development just as much as examination performance.

None of this suggests that examinations are unimportant.

Assessment remains an essential part of education.

However, examinations should confirm learning rather than become the purpose of learning.

If Ghana wants an education system that prepares young people for university, employment and responsible citizenship, then our definition of a successful school must become broader than a list of examination grades.

When schools focus on developing the whole child instead of chasing results alone, everyone benefits. Learners become more capable, teachers become more fulfilled and parents gain confidence that their children are being prepared not only for the next examination, but also for life.

About the Author
Alpha Osei Amoako is the Head of Alpha Pathway Educational Consult, an educational consult in Ghana. He is an educational leader, school administrator and education columnist based in Accra, Ghana. He writes regularly on education, society and public affairs for modernghana.com, one of Ghana's leading online platforms for commentary and analysis. He also engages a wide Ghanaian audience through social commentary on Facebook, where he addresses issues at the intersection of education, culture and national development.

[email protected] // +233208007439

Alpha Osei Amoako
Alpha Osei Amoako, © 2026

This Author has published 31 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Alpha Osei Amoako

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (31)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Members of the Rastafari Society of Kenya (RSK) attend a court session during the ruling of their petition to the government of Kenya to decriminalise cannabis for sacred and medicinal use. - AFP - SIMON MAINA Lawyers vow to fight on after Kenya court rejects Rastafarians' cannabis bid

3 hours ago

When Revenge Replaces Justice, Democracy Begins to Die... Mansa Musa write When Revenge Replaces Justice, Democracy Begins to Die... Mansa Musa write

4 hours ago

MDC says 17 doctors suffering mental health conditions; 12 battling substance abuse MDC says 17 doctors suffering mental health conditions; 12 battling substance ab...

4 hours ago

Ghana to conduct independent autopsy on citizen killed in South Africa xenophobic attacks Ghana to conduct independent autopsy on citizen killed in South Africa xenophobi...

4 hours ago

If theres nothing to hide, dont keep things in the dark — Manasseh on BoG Governors Parliamentary appearance 'If there's nothing to hide, don't keep things in the dark' — Manasseh on BoG Go...

4 hours ago

July 16: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.53 on BoG interbank July 16: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.53 on BoG interbank

5 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong We cannot declare detained Asante Akyem North MP's seat vacant, it sets dangerou...

5 hours ago

13 feared dead, several injured in Kumasi-Accra highway crash 13 feared dead, several injured in Kumasi-Accra highway crash

5 hours ago

Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta Region today Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta...

5 hours ago

Preparations underway in Yendi for third-day prayers in honour of late Ya-Na Abukari II amid heavy security Preparations underway in Yendi for third-day prayers in honour of late Ya-Na Abu...

Just in....
body-container-line