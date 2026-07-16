GoldBod fulfills 50% reward to NACOC following 17 gold bars interception

The GoldBod has fulfilled its commitment to reward the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) with 50 per cent of the proceeds realised from the forfeiture of 17 gold bars intercepted by the Commission last year, amounting to GH¢12,645,862.48, to support NACOC's operational activities.

The announcement was made by Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, during a courtesy call by Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, the Director-General of NACOC, and his Management team to the GoldBod headquarters.

The visit was to strengthen institutional collaboration and discuss border security, intelligence sharing and the fight against transnational organised crime.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, said the GoldBod CEO disclosed that the intercepted gold bars had successfully gone through the validation and forfeiture process and had officially been forfeited to the State.

Mr. Gyamfi noted that while the suspects were currently undergoing the legal process, some accomplices connected to the case remain at large.

He commended the NACOC for its professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment to protecting Ghana's borders, expressing confidence that the strengthened partnership between the two institutions would significantly enhance efforts to combat illegal gold smuggling, narcotics trafficking and other forms of cross-border crime.

Major General Mantey, receiving the cheque on behalf of the NACOC, expressed profound appreciation to the GoldBod for honouring its commitment, describing the gesture as a major morale booster for the Commission.

He stressed that although gold-related offences do not fall within the NACOC's primary mandate, the Commission remained committed to acting against any criminal activity encountered during its operations.

“NACOC is a transparent institution, and integrity remains our hallmark. Whenever our officers encounter criminal activities, regardless of whether they involve narcotics or other offences, we will act in the interest of the State,” he added.

The Director-General of NACOC revealed that the operation leading to the seizure of the 17 gold bars was highly dangerous, noting that one of the officers narrowly escaped an attack and had to be evacuated to Accra through careful planning and swift intervention.

He also disclosed that the Commission had since made additional arrests involving suspected gold smuggling and illicit currency movements, and assured GoldBod that NACOC officers stationed at the country's border posts would intensify surveillance to safeguard Ghana's borders.

Major General Mantey appealed for closer collaboration between the two institutions, particularly in strengthening border security, intelligence sharing and coordinating enforcement against organised crime.

He called on GoldBod to support NACOC's public education and drug prevention programmes, especially those targeting young people.

“Our greatest concern today is the increasing impact of narcotic drugs on the youth. We are investing significant effort in prevention and education to help young people stay away from drugs, and we believe stronger partnerships will enable us to reach more communities,” he stressed.

He expressed optimism that the partnership between NACOC and GoldBod would continue to grow for the benefit of Ghana's national security and socio-economic development.

GNA