National Best Farmer to receive enhanced package at 42nd Farmers' Day

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, has announced that the National Best Farmer will for the first time, receive a brand-new pick-up vehicle in addition to the traditional prize package.

The enhanced package will comprise GH¢1.2 million, a brand-new tractor with its accessories, assorted farm inputs and the newly introduced pick-up vehicle.

Mr Opoku announced this in Accra on Wednesday when the Eezzy Group Foundation presented a brand-new pick-up vehicle, a tractor with its accessories and 20 motorcycles to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to support the 42nd National Farmers' Day celebration, scheduled for December 4, 2026, in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The Minister said donations received so far included three pick-up vehicles, a 50-seater bus to be awarded to the Best Senior High School in Practical Agriculture and other contributions from corporate organisations and individuals.

He said the level of support demonstrated the confidence that the private sector and the public had in the Ministry's management of the annual celebration.

"The overwhelming response from corporate organisations and individuals reflects public confidence in the Ministry's stewardship of the celebration," he said.

Mr Opoku assured all donors that every item received would be presented to deserving award winners and pledged transparency and accountability in the management of the donations.

He appealed to more corporate institutions, organisations and individuals to support the initiative, saying that investing in farmers was an investment in Ghana's future.

The Minister commended the Eezzy Group Foundation for its contribution, saying it reflected the growing confidence of the private sector in the Ministry's efforts to transform agriculture.

He said agriculture remained the backbone of the country's economy because every Ghanaian depended on food, and stressed the need to continue supporting and rewarding farmers to boost food production and national development.

Mr Opoku said President John Dramani Mahama was committed to ensuring that Ghanaian farmers received greater recognition for their contribution to the country's development through improved award packages.

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture and Chairman of the National Farmers' Day Planning Committee, Mr John Setor Dumelo, said the donation would strengthen this year's awards scheme by providing productive assets to outstanding farmers.

He said the prizes would help recipients expand their farming activities, improve productivity and encourage excellence within the agricultural sector.

On his part, Mr Mohammed Raii, Managing Director of Eezzy Group, said the Foundation's support was inspired by President Mahama's commitment to improving the welfare of farmers and transforming the agricultural sector.

He reaffirmed the Foundation's commitment to partnering with the government to promote agricultural development and improve the livelihoods of Ghanaian farmers.