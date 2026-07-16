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Deputy Health Minister seeks traditional leaders’ support to tackle maternal mortality

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || Contributor
Health Deputy Health Minister seeks traditional leaders’ support to tackle maternal mortality
THU, 16 JUL 2026

The Deputy Minister for Health, Prof Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has called for stronger collaboration with traditional authorities to help reduce maternal deaths during a working visit to the Eastern Region under the Maternal Mortality Action and Response Programme (MMARP).

As part of her visit, the Deputy Minister paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, where discussions focused on the role of traditional leadership in improving maternal healthcare.

She said the engagement reflects the Ministry of Health's commitment to building closer partnerships with chiefs and other traditional leaders to support the implementation of MMARP. Noting that traditional authorities have significant influence within their communities and can play a vital role in efforts to prevent maternal deaths.

She also emphasised the importance of greater male involvement in maternal healthcare, encouraging men to actively support women throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and the postnatal period.

Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III welcomed the Ministry's initiative, describing it as consistent with his vision of improving healthcare delivery across the New Juaben Traditional Area, and pledged his support for the programme, echoing the call for increased male participation, stressing that men have a shared responsibility in ensuring the health and well-being of mothers before, during, and after childbirth.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah expressed appreciation for the Omanhene's commitment to advancing healthcare and reaffirmed the Ministry's readiness to work closely with the traditional authority and assured him that the Ministry would provide the necessary support, upon request, to strengthen healthcare services and improve health outcomes in the area.

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