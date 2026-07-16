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Fisheries Minister calls for collaborative action to secure Ghana's Marine Protected Area

By Adwoa Koramah Anokye-Gyimah, ISD || Contributor
General News Fisheries Minister calls for collaborative action to secure Ghanas Marine Protected Area
THU, 16 JUL 2026

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Madam Emelia Arthur, has called for continued collaborative action among stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the Greater Cape Three Points (GCTP) Marine Protected Area (MPA).

She described it as a key step towards safeguarding Ghana's marine resources and promoting sustainable fisheries.

The Minister made this known at a ministerial briefing held on Wednesday in Accra, where she received updates on the outcomes of the Kenya-Tanzania study tour and the progress of the GCTP Marine Protected Area Management Plan Roadmap.

She noted that their successful approaches to Marine Protected Area management offer practical lessons that can be adapted to strengthen conservation efforts and ensure the long-term sustainability of Ghana's marine ecosystems.

She reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to the successful implementation of the Greater Cape Three Points (GCTP) Marine Protected Area (MPA) as a key step towards safeguarding Ghana’s marine resources and promoting sustainable fisheries.

Representatives from Hen Mpoano presented key findings from the study tour, highlighting best practices, implementation experiences, and recommendations for enhancing Ghana's Marine Protected Area framework.

The briefing also reviewed progress made since the declaration of the Greater Cape Three Points Marine Protected Area on 14th April 2026, while identifying challenges and strategic actions needed to keep implementation on course.

The meeting reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to working collaboratively with coastal communities and stakeholders to protect Ghana's marine biodiversity, strengthen sustainable fisheries management, and advance the country's blue economy for the benefit of present and future generations.

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