GHIB, GEXIM strengthen strategic partnership to advance Ghana’s export ambitions

Ghana International Bank (GHIB) and the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) are strengthening their strategic partnership to accelerate Ghana’s export-led growth agenda by providing Ghanaian businesses with enhanced access to international markets, trade finance and global banking services.

Our discussions centered on strengthening cooperation and identifying strategic opportunities for collaboration between our two institutions.

To formalize this partnership, we agreed to execute a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) early next week, thereby establishing a clear framework to guide our mutual engagement and future collaborative efforts.

Together, the two institutions will create a more integrated ecosystem for exporters and corporates by combining domestic export financing with world-class international banking capabilities.

The partnership will support businesses throughout their export journey, from production and export readiness to international trade execution, settlement and access to global financial markets.

As Ghana’s international bank, GHIB will leverage its expertise in correspondent banking, treasury and foreign exchange solutions, syndicated finance, commodity finance and international trade services to complement GEXIM’s efforts to expand opportunities for Ghanaian exporters and improve the efficiency of cross-border trade.

Speaking on the partnership, GHIB Chief Executive Officer, Ian Greenstreet, said:

“GHIB is the natural international banking partner for GEXIM. Our institutions occupy complementary positions within Ghana’s economic architecture and, together, provide many of the essential building blocks required to transform Ghana into a leading trading hub and export destination.

GEXIM supports Ghanaian businesses to produce, grow and export. GHIB connects those businesses to the global financial system. Through our expertise in correspondent banking, treasury solutions, syndicated finance, commodity finance and international trade, we are committed to helping Ghanaian businesses access international markets, attract investment and compete successfully on the global stage.”

GEXIM Chief Executive Officer, Sylvester Mensah, said the partnership would significantly strengthen support for Ghanaian enterprises, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), seeking to participate more effectively in regional and international value chains.

“Our vision is to build globally competitive Ghanaian businesses capable of succeeding in regional and international markets. Beyond financing, GEXIM provides advisory services, mentorship, export readiness programmes, digital solutions and innovative financing structures to help businesses grow sustainably.

Our partnership with GHIB extends that support by connecting Ghanaian businesses to international banking services, global financial networks and new market opportunities. Together, we are creating stronger pathways for exporters to scale their businesses and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic transformation.”

The partnership is expected to strengthen Ghana’s trade finance ecosystem, improve access to international markets, attract greater investment into export sectors and enhance the competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses across Africa and beyond.

By combining GEXIM’s domestic development mandate with GHIB’s international banking expertise, the two institutions are creating a seamless bridge between Ghanaian enterprise and the global marketplace; supporting the country’s long-term ambition of becoming West Africa’s leading hub for trade, investment and export-led growth.

GHIB is a UK-regulated financial institution with a long and distinguished presence in the City of London, one of the world’s leading financial centers. The bank serves a broad spectrum of clients, including financial institutions, parastatals, corporates, SMEs, and the Ghanaian/ African diaspora.

As a Ghanaian-owned UK Bank, GHIB occupies a unique position in the market. Leveraging deep expertise in African economies and strong international correspondent banking relationships, it provides tailored financing solutions to bridge global markets with opportunities in Ghana and Africa.

Trade Finance is GHIB’s core business, complemented by other services including Correspondent and Corporate Banking, Treasury and Retail & Business Banking (SMEs) services. This integrated offering enables it to deliver bespoke solutions to support trade in Africa and foster sustainable growth for clients and the markets it serves.