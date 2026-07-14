Government exceeds treasury bill target, raises GH¢7.39 billion

The Government of Ghana has surpassed its borrowing target after raising GH¢7.392 billion through its latest treasury bill auction, according to results released by the Bank of Ghana.

The auction saw the government accept GH¢1.80 billion in 91-day treasury bills, GH¢1.06 billion in 182-day bills, and GH¢4.53 billion in 364-day bills, bringing the total amount raised to approximately GH¢7.392 billion.

The amount exceeded the government's target of GH¢5.67 billion for the auction, reflecting strong investor confidence in the short-term debt instruments.

Demand for the securities was robust, with investors submitting bids worth more than GH¢10 billion across the three treasury bill tenors.

The 364-day treasury bill attracted the highest level of interest, accounting for more than half of the total funds raised during the auction.