Monthly Clean-Up and Tough Laws: The Way to Keep Ghana Clean and Flood-Free

Ghana does not have to keep losing lives and property to floods every year. The solution is not only in big drains and big budgets. The solution starts with discipline, consistency, and enforcement. It is time for the President to enforce a monthly national clean-up exercise across the country, and to implement strict laws that punish anyone who throws rubbers, plastics, and rubbish into water bodies and gutters.

A Monthly Clean-Up for a Cleaner Ghana

Once every month, all 16 regions, all districts, all communities must come together for one purpose: to clean Ghana.

Markets, schools, churches, mosques, lorry parks, and homes should participate. From 6am to 10am on the last Saturday of every month, we sweep our streets, desilt our drains, and evacuate waste.

This is not a one-day event to take pictures. This is a culture we must build.

When every Ghanaian takes responsibility for their frontage and their community, the country will look different in 6 months.

Laws With Real Punishment for Polluters

Education alone has not worked. We must now enforce the law.

A new Anti-Littering and Water Protection Law should be passed and enforced immediately.