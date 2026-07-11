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Sat, 11 Jul 2026 Feature Article

Monthly Clean-Up and Tough Laws: The Way to Keep Ghana Clean and Flood-Free

Monthly Clean-Up and Tough Laws: The Way to Keep Ghana Clean and Flood-Free

Ghana does not have to keep losing lives and property to floods every year. The solution is not only in big drains and big budgets. The solution starts with discipline, consistency, and enforcement. It is time for the President to enforce a monthly national clean-up exercise across the country, and to implement strict laws that punish anyone who throws rubbers, plastics, and rubbish into water bodies and gutters.

A Monthly Clean-Up for a Cleaner Ghana

Once every month, all 16 regions, all districts, all communities must come together for one purpose: to clean Ghana.

Markets, schools, churches, mosques, lorry parks, and homes should participate. From 6am to 10am on the last Saturday of every month, we sweep our streets, desilt our drains, and evacuate waste.

This is not a one-day event to take pictures. This is a culture we must build.

When every Ghanaian takes responsibility for their frontage and their community, the country will look different in 6 months.

Laws With Real Punishment for Polluters

Education alone has not worked. We must now enforce the law.

A new Anti-Littering and Water Protection Law should be passed and enforced immediately.

Solomon Larweh
Solomon Larweh, © 2026

I'm inspired by power of words to educate, inspire, and connect people. I believe that effective communication can bridge gaps, foster empathy, and drive positive change. Let's unite for equality, justice, and human rights. Let's create a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.. More As a journalist, I beat the drum for peace, love, and awareness, using my platform to educate and empower citizens.

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Column: Solomon Larweh

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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