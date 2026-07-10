ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cosmetic and Ad Hoc Communal Clean-Ups Are Simply Not Enough — Mansa Musa Writes

Feature Article Cosmetic and Ad Hoc Communal Clean-Ups Are Simply Not Enough — Mansa Musa Writes
FRI, 10 JUL 2026

The recent calls for communal clean-up exercises are welcome, but let us not deceive ourselves: cosmetic and ad hoc clean-ups alone will never solve Ghana’s sanitation crisis.

We have been here before.

Chairman Jerry John Rawlings championed similar exercises in the 1980s. While they created public awareness and temporarily cleaned our communities, they did not fundamentally change attitudes, behaviours, or the institutions responsible for maintaining sanitation. Decades later, we continue to grapple with the very same problems.

I have just returned from my late-afternoon walk, wearing a sweat-inducing sauna jacket as part of my fitness routine. My walk took me through a local park here in the UK, where I witnessed a simple but powerful lesson in civic responsibility.

A lady approached with her pet dog. The dog stopped to answer nature’s call, leaving a sizeable mess on the grass. Without hesitation, the owner slipped a plastic bag over her hand, picked up the waste, tied the bag securely, and disposed of it in a designated dog-waste bin nearby. It was an ordinary act—yet it spoke volumes.

The point of this story is not to glorify Britain or to criticise Ghana for its own sake. It is to illustrate the difference that culture, institutions, and law enforcement can make.

I still remember the first piece of advice my late aunt gave me when I arrived in Britain. In her characteristic Cape Coast Fante, she said, “Here in the UK, you can’t just stand anywhere in public to urinate ooo.” That simple warning reflected a society where people understand that public spaces belong to everyone—and that keeping them clean is a shared responsibility.

Such habits did not develop overnight, nor did they emerge simply because people pray more or attend church or mosque more frequently. They evolved because governments invested in sanitation infrastructure, established clear rules, educated the public, and—above all—consistently enforced the law.

People obey sanitation regulations because they know the law applies to everyone. Whether rich or poor, influential or ordinary, there are consequences for violating public health and environmental regulations. That consistency has shaped behaviour over generations.

The lesson for Ghana is obvious.

Government must move beyond periodic communal clean-up campaigns and adopt a comprehensive national sanitation policy backed by sustained investment. Adequate waste bins, reliable refuse collection, modern disposal facilities, sanitation personnel, environmental inspectors, and public education must become permanent features of our communities—not occasional political events.

At the same time, citizens must be required to obey sanitation laws, and those laws must be enforced fairly and consistently. Without accountability, no amount of public exhortation will produce lasting behavioural change.

Until we build the institutions, provide the necessary resources, and enforce the rules without fear or favour, our sanitation campaigns will remain exactly what they have always been—cosmetic, reactive, and short-lived.

Ghana deserves better. Clean communities are not created by one-day exercises. They are built through effective governance, responsible citizenship, and the unwavering enforcement of the law.

Mansa Musa
Mansa Musa, © 2026

Mansa Musa of NFM RadioColumn: Mansa Musa

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (114)

More

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Post-clean-up exercise: Military, other services to continue dredging waterways — Mahama Post-clean-up exercise: Military, other services to continue dredging waterways ...

6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama participating in a national clean up exercise in Tse Addo Mahama calls for monthly national clean-up exercises to tackle flooding

6 hours ago

Supreme Court must dismiss presidential term limit suit outright — Prof Prempeh Supreme Court must dismiss presidential term limit suit outright — Prof Prempeh

6 hours ago

Firefighters rescue driver after vehicle crashes into ECG pole atAnfoega-Adame Newtown Firefighters rescue driver after vehicle crashes into ECG pole at Anfoega-Adame ...

6 hours ago

The locked up Forestry Commission office in Tamale Forestry Commission Youth Champions lock-up Tamale office over unpaid walaries

6 hours ago

I will use any MMDCE who authorise construction on waterways as scapegoat — Linda Ocloo warns I will use any MMDCE who authorise construction on waterways as scapegoat — Lind...

6 hours ago

EPA shuts down fuel station in Kasoa over choked drains EPA shuts down fuel station in Kasoa over choked drains

6 hours ago

Aerial view of the Tesa Dam Presidency to demolish encroaching structures around Tesa Dam, East Legon to red...

7 hours ago

Ghanaians in Nigeria urge Mahama, Tinubu to intervene in JonahCapital dispute Ghanaians in Nigeria urge Mahama, Tinubu to intervene in JonahCapital dispute

7 hours ago

President Mahama joins Tse Addo residents for National Clean-up Exercise President Mahama joins Tse Addo residents for National Clean-up Exercise

Just in....
body-container-line