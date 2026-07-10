Deconstructing Partisan Rhetoric with Macroeconomic Realities

The contemporary discourse surrounding Ghana’s financial sector is frequently distorted by reductionist, binary political narratives. To frame the 2017–2019 asset quality review and subsequent regulatory intervention as a purely political assault obscures the systemic insolvency that threatened the state’s financial architecture. Conversely, to present the structural adjustments and the subsequent sovereign default as blameless economic management ignores the aggressive fiscal imbalances that precipitated the crisis.

For state communicators, including the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Joseph Nartey, factual precision is an absolute prerequisite for constructive national debate. Sound financial analysis reveals that the state simultaneously executed liquidations and state-backed consolidations. This paper provides an academically rigorous, fact-based breakdown of the individual micro-institutional failures, the operational mechanics of the Ghana Financial Stability Fund (GFSF), and the institutional reforms required to transition Ghana from its speculative position back to an investment-grade economy.

1. The Micro-Institutional Anatomy of the Banking Clean-Up

The regulatory actions executed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) between 2017 and 2019 comprised both institutional liquidations and strategic capital aggregations. This intervention was a response to chronic undercapitalization, severe asset quality degradation, and deep failures in corporate governance:

[REGULATORY INTERVENTION (2017-2019)] │ ┌──────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [LIQUIDATION & PURCHASE] [STATE CONSOLIDATION] • UT Bank & Capital Bank • UniBank, Beige, Sovereign, • Assets absorbed by GCB Bank Royal, & Construction Bank • Triggered by insider abuse • Aggregated into CBG

The Insolvency and Liquidation of UT Bank and Capital Bank: In August 2017, the BoG revoked the licenses of UT Bank and Capital Bank due to severe Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) deficiencies and negative net worths. Capital Bank’s collapse was exacerbated by internal governance failures, where management misapplied GH¢610 million in emergency liquidity support provided by the central bank into unapproved, high-risk capital ventures. Under a Purchase and Assumption agreement, GCB Bank PLC absorbed their viable assets and depositor liabilities, shielding retail depositors from immediate loss.

In August 2017, the BoG revoked the licenses of UT Bank and Capital Bank due to severe Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) deficiencies and negative net worths. Capital Bank’s collapse was exacerbated by internal governance failures, where management misapplied in emergency liquidity support provided by the central bank into unapproved, high-risk capital ventures. Under a Purchase and Assumption agreement, GCB Bank PLC absorbed their viable assets and depositor liabilities, shielding retail depositors from immediate loss. The Structural Aggregation of the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG): In August 2018, five indigenous institutions—UniBank, The Beige Bank, Sovereign Bank, The Royal Bank, and Construction Bank—were consolidated to form the state-owned Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG). UniBank alone had an astronomical capital shortfall, having overextended its balance sheet through uncollateralized connected-party lending to its principal shareholders and subsidiaries. The consolidation model allowed the state to stabilize the banking grid, maintaining banking infrastructure while isolating toxic assets in a receivership vehicle.

In August 2018, five indigenous institutions—UniBank, The Beige Bank, Sovereign Bank, The Royal Bank, and Construction Bank—were consolidated to form the state-owned Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG). UniBank alone had an astronomical capital shortfall, having overextended its balance sheet through uncollateralized connected-party lending to its principal shareholders and subsidiaries. The consolidation model allowed the state to stabilize the banking grid, maintaining banking infrastructure while isolating toxic assets in a receivership vehicle. The Sovereign Contractor-Debt Nexus: A key structural catalyst for the escalation of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) across these local banks was the state's deferred payment architecture. Indigenous banks were heavily exposed to local contractors executing public infrastructure projects. Following the 2016 political transition, the incoming administration instituted comprehensive audits, temporarily freezing disbursements on Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs). This sovereign payment delay caused a domino effect: contractors defaulted on their commercial banking facilities, which rapidly transformed performing private assets into toxic, non-performing liabilities.

A key structural catalyst for the escalation of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) across these local banks was the state's deferred payment architecture. Indigenous banks were heavily exposed to local contractors executing public infrastructure projects. Following the 2016 political transition, the incoming administration instituted comprehensive audits, temporarily freezing disbursements on Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs). This sovereign payment delay caused a domino effect: contractors defaulted on their commercial banking facilities, which rapidly transformed performing private assets into toxic, non-performing liabilities. The Aggregated Fiscal Cost Balance Sheet: The systemic sanitization exercise required an estimated GH¢21 billion to GH¢25 billion in public sovereign bonds and cash injections to secure depositors' balances. Economists note that this expenditure far exceeded the estimated GH¢5 billion to GH¢9 billion that would have theoretically been required to recapitalize the institutions. However, regulators argued that injecting liquidity into entities with fundamentally broken corporate governance would create severe moral hazard without fixing the structural rot.

2. GFSF Allocations and Structural Asymmetry in Financial Buffers

The post-Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) landscape necessitated the deployment of the Ghana Financial Stability Fund (GFSF), an emergency facility supported by a $250 million International Development Association (IDA) credit from the World Bank to restore institutional solvency:

State-Backed Fiscal Prioritization for Public Banks: Fully or partially state-owned commercial entities—specifically CBG, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), and National Investment Bank (NIB)—received prioritized capital restructuring support. In late 2025, the Ministry of Finance executed a targeted GH¢1 billion capital injection specifically split across ADB and CBG to rebuild their Tier-1 capital structures. This move repaired the balance sheet damage caused by the state’s own sovereign debt modifications.

Fully or partially state-owned commercial entities—specifically CBG, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), and National Investment Bank (NIB)—received prioritized capital restructuring support. In late 2025, the Ministry of Finance executed a targeted specifically split across ADB and CBG to rebuild their Tier-1 capital structures. This move repaired the balance sheet damage caused by the state’s own sovereign debt modifications. Conditional Equity Requirements for Private Indigenous Banks: Private domestic banks faced strict regulatory criteria under the GFSF’s operational frameworks. Rather than receiving direct capital grants, private banks requiring recapitalization were funneled through the Ghana Amalgamated Trust (GAT) special purpose vehicle. To access these stabilization funds, private institutions were required to match capital metrics or dilute their equity positions, ceding partial ownership or board seats to state-aligned trustees to control moral hazard.

Private domestic banks faced strict regulatory criteria under the GFSF’s operational frameworks. Rather than receiving direct capital grants, private banks requiring recapitalization were funneled through the Ghana Amalgamated Trust (GAT) special purpose vehicle. To access these stabilization funds, private institutions were required to match capital metrics or dilute their equity positions, ceding partial ownership or board seats to state-aligned trustees to control moral hazard. The Consequent Market Concentration Imbalance: While the GFSF successfully prevented secondary insolvencies across the remaining 23 commercial banks, the architecture of the bailout effectively expanded state equity ownership across the domestic banking landscape. This structural shift temporarily compressed the market share of purely independent, indigenous private capital in favor of state-backed financial institutions.

3. Macroeconomic Benchmarks and Ghana's Sovereign Credit Trajectory

Ghana's historic credit rating downgrades to restricted default thresholds between 2022 and 2023 were driven by structural vulnerabilities, a complete lockout from international Eurobond markets, and unsustainable debt dynamics. The recovery path is heavily bound to the performance criteria established under its $3 billion IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF):

The Institutional Rigor of IMF Conditionality: To maintain economic stability, the IMF ECF program enforces strict structural benchmarks. This includes a statutory zero-financing mandate , which legally bars the BoG from printing money to cover central government fiscal deficits. Additionally, the state had to implement aggressive tax reforms, remove fuel and domestic electricity subsidies, and broaden the domestic tax base to achieve sustainable revenue mobilization.

To maintain economic stability, the IMF ECF program enforces strict structural benchmarks. This includes a , which legally bars the BoG from printing money to cover central government fiscal deficits. Additionally, the state had to implement aggressive tax reforms, remove fuel and domestic electricity subsidies, and broaden the domestic tax base to achieve sustainable revenue mobilization. The Current Sovereign Credit Status: Reflecting sustained disinflation and an economic expansion rate of 4.7%, Fitch Ratings upgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'B' with a Positive Outlook. This upgrade signifies that the immediate threat of default has passed following the successful conclusion of the domestic and external debt exchange programs. However, a 'B' status remains firmly within the speculative, highly vulnerable non-investment grade category.

[INVESTMENT GRADE TARGET: BBB-] ▲ │ • Requires: Legislated 45% Debt-to-GDP Anchor │ • Requires: 2% to 3% Consistently Maintained Primary Surplus │ • Requires: Export Diversification Beyond Raw Commodities │ [CURRENT SPECULATIVE STATUS: B (Positive Outlook)]

Policy Reforms for Investment-Grade Graduation ('BBB-'): To successfully graduate from speculative 'B' status to an investment-grade rating, Ghana must implement structural macroeconomic reforms: Pass a Statutory Debt Anchor: Parliament must enact a binding, legislated fiscal rule capping the national Debt-to-GDP ratio at 45% to prevent election-cycle deficit spending. Sustain an Organic Primary Surplus: The state must consistently maintain a primary budget surplus of 2% to 3% of GDP independent of IMF stabilization funds. Diversify the Export Base: The economy must aggressively shift from exporting raw commodities (gold, crude oil, and cocoa) toward high-margin, value-added agro-processing and industrial manufacturing to insulate foreign exchange reserves from global market volatility. Deepen Domestic Debt Absorption Capacity: The state must build up domestic capital markets, leveraging local private pension assets and insurance funds to absorb long-term local currency debt, permanently reducing reliance on volatile Eurobonds.

To successfully graduate from speculative 'B' status to an investment-grade rating, Ghana must implement structural macroeconomic reforms:

Empirical Verity Over Partisan Narrative

An empirical review of Ghana's recent economic history demonstrates that financial stability cannot coexist with weak corporate governance, nor can macro-sovereign health survive on unbridled, debt-financed consumption. The 2017–2019 financial sector clean-up addressed structural rot, but it was executed at an extraordinary fiscal cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer.

For media panels and public policy debates, political communicators must move away from defensive talking points. Denying that state payment delays to contractors crippled bank balance sheets is factually unsustainable. Equally, attributing the collapse of these banks entirely to state malice ignores documented insider asset diversion. Moving forward, Ghana's transition back to long-term fiscal health requires strict compliance with the post-ECF structural benchmarks, institutionalized legislative spending limits, and an unyielding commitment to protecting both state and private local capital.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]