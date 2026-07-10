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Fri, 10 Jul 2026 Tragedy

Teacher dies after attack in Savelugu community

  Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Mr. Fusini Alendu Ghene, a teacher at Gushei M/A Basic SchoolMr. Fusini Alendu Ghene, a teacher at Gushei M/A Basic School

The Savelugu Municipal Education Directorate has confirmed the death of Mr. Fusini Alendu Ghene, a teacher at Gushei M/A Basic School, following an alleged attack in the Gushei community.

In a statement, the Directorate said Mr. Ghene had placed a distress call to the Savelugu Police Command seeking assistance, but officers who responded to the call found him lifeless upon arrival at the scene.

The Directorate expressed its condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, pupils and the wider teaching community, describing the incident as a painful loss.

It added that the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the teacher’s death.

The Directorate also advised teachers, particularly those serving in rural communities, to remain vigilant and promptly report any security threats or concerns to the appropriate authorities.

Read full statement below:

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