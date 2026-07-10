38,000 Malawians leave S.Africa after anti-migrant protests

Malawi said Friday it had brought 38,000 nationals back from South Africa in a month as part of an exodus of foreigners fleeing anti-migrant threats and violence, with six dying on the way.

South Africa has been rocked by weeks of protests and unrest targeting immigrants, who stand accused of taking jobs and resources.

South African police have said two Mozambican nationals, a Malawian and an Ethiopian were killed in violence linked to the unrest.

Citizens from a host of countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe, have been fleeing South Africa since late May as fringe groups stepped up demands for undocumented migrants to leave.

Malawi's department of disaster management said six people had died from illness on the long voyage back.

Releasing its latest number of returnees, it said it had brought home 38,094 people between June 7 and July 8.

Four died in transit and two after they crossed into Malawi, all of whom were ill when they started the trip, commissioner Wilson Moleni told AFP.

"However, because they were being chased and moving from place to place, they were unable to access their medicines and hospital care," he said.

"Some spent time in camps in South Africa, which further worsened their conditions," Moleni said.

More than 570 buses were involved in the repatriation.

Most of the around 46,000 returnees processed at South Africa's Beitbridge border post since June 7 were Malawians, followed by Zimbabweans, the border authority told AFP.

Other foreign nationals left via other borders, including around 1,000 Ghanaians and 500 Nigerians who flew from Johannesburg's main airport, border commissioner Michael Masiapato told AFP on Thursday.

"Overall we can basically talk about around 60,000 individuals that have been repatriated and deported during this period," he said.

Zimbabwe's government said Tuesday it had helped nearly 21,300 citizens to return from South Africa since late May.

Uganda's government said Friday around 1,100 of its nationals had been repatriated, while hundreds of Mozambicans and Kenyans have also left.