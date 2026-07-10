ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

38,000 Malawians leave S.Africa after anti-migrant protests

By AFP
South Africa Six Malawians died returning from South Africa in a government-assisted repatriation programme. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP)
FRI, 10 JUL 2026
Six Malawians died returning from South Africa in a government-assisted repatriation programme. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP)

Malawi said Friday it had brought 38,000 nationals back from South Africa in a month as part of an exodus of foreigners fleeing anti-migrant threats and violence, with six dying on the way.

South Africa has been rocked by weeks of protests and unrest targeting immigrants, who stand accused of taking jobs and resources.

South African police have said two Mozambican nationals, a Malawian and an Ethiopian were killed in violence linked to the unrest.

Citizens from a host of countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe, have been fleeing South Africa since late May as fringe groups stepped up demands for undocumented migrants to leave.

Malawi's department of disaster management said six people had died from illness on the long voyage back.

Releasing its latest number of returnees, it said it had brought home 38,094 people between June 7 and July 8.

Four died in transit and two after they crossed into Malawi, all of whom were ill when they started the trip, commissioner Wilson Moleni told AFP.

"However, because they were being chased and moving from place to place, they were unable to access their medicines and hospital care," he said.

"Some spent time in camps in South Africa, which further worsened their conditions," Moleni said.

More than 570 buses were involved in the repatriation.

Most of the around 46,000 returnees processed at South Africa's Beitbridge border post since June 7 were Malawians, followed by Zimbabweans, the border authority told AFP.

Other foreign nationals left via other borders, including around 1,000 Ghanaians and 500 Nigerians who flew from Johannesburg's main airport, border commissioner Michael Masiapato told AFP on Thursday.

"Overall we can basically talk about around 60,000 individuals that have been repatriated and deported during this period," he said.

Zimbabwe's government said Tuesday it had helped nearly 21,300 citizens to return from South Africa since late May.

Uganda's government said Friday around 1,100 of its nationals had been repatriated, while hundreds of Mozambicans and Kenyans have also left.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Post-clean-up exercise: Military, other services to continue dredging waterways — Mahama Post-clean-up exercise: Military, other services to continue dredging waterways ...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama participating in a national clean up exercise in Tse Addo Mahama calls for monthly national clean-up exercises to tackle flooding

2 hours ago

Supreme Court must dismiss presidential term limit suit outright — Prof Prempeh Supreme Court must dismiss presidential term limit suit outright — Prof Prempeh

2 hours ago

Firefighters rescue driver after vehicle crashes into ECG pole atAnfoega-Adame Newtown Firefighters rescue driver after vehicle crashes into ECG pole at Anfoega-Adame ...

2 hours ago

The locked up Forestry Commission office in Tamale Forestry Commission Youth Champions lock-up Tamale office over unpaid walaries

2 hours ago

I will use any MMDCE who authorise construction on waterways as scapegoat — Linda Ocloo warns I will use any MMDCE who authorise construction on waterways as scapegoat — Lind...

2 hours ago

EPA shuts down fuel station in Kasoa over choked drains EPA shuts down fuel station in Kasoa over choked drains

2 hours ago

Aerial view of the Tesa Dam Presidency to demolish encroaching structures around Tesa Dam, East Legon to red...

3 hours ago

Ghanaians in Nigeria urge Mahama, Tinubu to intervene in JonahCapital dispute Ghanaians in Nigeria urge Mahama, Tinubu to intervene in JonahCapital dispute

3 hours ago

President Mahama joins Tse Addo residents for National Clean-up Exercise President Mahama joins Tse Addo residents for National Clean-up Exercise

Just in....
body-container-line