GJA gives Central Region NDC Chairman seven days to apologise over Obaatanpa Radio shutdown

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Asiedu, demanding that he publicly apologise, compensate Obaatanpa Radio for losses incurred during the station's closure, and report himself to the Police over the forceful shutdown of the Kasoa-based radio station.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, GJA President Albert Dwumfour described the June 25 incident as a grave attack on press freedom and Ghana's democratic principles.

"This was an outrageous assault on press freedom and constitutional democracy," Mr. Dwumfour stated.

According to the GJA, Mr. Asiedu, accompanied by the Awutu Senya East Municipal Chief Executive, Seth Banini, the Constituency NADMO Coordinator, Nyash Nyande, and several supporters, allegedly stormed the premises of Obaatanpa Radio at about 10:00 a.m. following discussions on the station's morning programme concerning internal NDC issues in the Central Region.

The Association alleged that the group confronted journalists and staff at the station's entrance, assaulted Morning Show producer Bernard Mireku, ordered employees out of the premises, seized the station's keys and shut down operations for several hours.

Mr. Dwumfour stressed that no political party or public office holder has the authority to interfere with the operations of a media organisation.

"Being a party in power does not confer the licence to close a radio station. No political office authorises the silencing of microphones or the pen," he said.

He noted that individuals who believe they have been wronged by media reports have legitimate legal avenues available and should seek redress through the courts rather than resorting to intimidation or violence.

The GJA commended the Central East Regional Police Command, led by DCOP Francis Nchor, for its intervention, which resulted in the reopening of the station. However, it called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations following the transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra.

The Association also urged the Attorney-General to ensure that those responsible are prosecuted without political interference.

Additionally, the GJA called on the National Media Commission to publicly condemn the incident and appealed to the national leadership of the NDC to take disciplinary action against Mr. Asiedu.

Mr. Dwumfour disclosed that the Association is collaborating with the legal team of Obaatanpa Radio to pursue civil and criminal proceedings over the incident.

Under the ultimatum, Mr. Asiedu is expected to publicly admit wrongdoing, issue an unqualified apology to Obaatanpa Radio and the media fraternity, compensate the station for revenue lost during the shutdown, and present himself together with his associates to the Police for investigations.

The GJA warned that failure to comply within seven days would result in Mr. Asiedu being declared an "enemy of press freedom," with further legal action to follow.

"The attack on one media house is an attack on every Ghanaian's right to information," Mr. Dwumfour said. "We will continue to defend journalists against intimidation and violence."