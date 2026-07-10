South Africa candidates line up as Broos exit confirmed

Candidates, including Pitso Mosimane, have applied to succeed Hugo Broos as coach of South Africa after the exit of the Belgian was confirmed, a national football association official told AFP on Friday.

"Hugo may continue to work with the national team, but in a different capacity," said the insider, who requested anonymity as he is not an official spokesperson.

"There have been numerous applications for the post of national coach and Pitso (Mosimane) is among them," he added.

Broos told Belgian magazine Humo: "I have already had a conversation with the chairman of the South African football federation (Danny Jordaan).

"He would like to keep me, but in a different role, as an advisor or something like that. I am returning at the end of July to say my final goodbyes.

"I am curious to see what he (Jordaan) will propose. My wife is happy that I am quitting, but she has also already warned me: 'Just make sure you do not get in my way'.

"Suppose I have to be in South Africa for a few weeks every two months -- why not? Better that than walking around at home being a nuisance because I have nothing to do."

Broos confirmed to the Belgian media this week that he was standing by a decision made several months ago to retire when South Africa were eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

After finishing runners-up to co-hosts Mexico in Group A and reaching the knockout stage for the first time, South Africa lost to Canada in the round of 32.

Transforming

In an AFP interview ahead of the global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Broos said he wanted to "spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren".

"I am 74 years old, I cannot continue to spend every day of every week concentrating solely on football," he explained.

Broos has been credited with transforming Bafana Bafana (The Boys) from a team that attracted just 200 spectators to a game into one watched by a capacity 50,000 crowd in Cape Town last March.

Apart from creating World Cup history, Broos guided South Africa to third place at the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

It was their best finish since also finishing third at the 2000 edition co-hosted by Nigeria and Ghana.

Mosimane coached South Africa for two years from 2010 before being fired at midnight after a home draw with Ethiopia in a 2014 World Cup qualifier.

He then guided Mamelodi Sundowns for eight seasons, turning the Pretoria club into the powerhouses of South African football at the expense of previous giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

His greatest achievement with Sundowns was leading them to victory in the elite African club competition, the CAF Champions League, in 2016.

Mosimane became the first sub-Saharan African to coach Egyptian club Al Ahly in 2020, taking the Cairo outfit to three consecutive Champions League finals, and winning two.

The 61-year-old former South Africa forward has also coached clubs in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Whoever will be appointed, their first task will be 2027 Cup of Nations qualifiers at home to Guinea and away to Eritrea during September and October.