Prof. Eric Kwasi Ofori invested as Garden City University Vice Chancellor

Prof. Eric Kwasi Ofori has officially been invested as the Vice Chancellor of Garden City University (GCU), pledging to lead the institution with integrity, transparency and innovation.

The investiture ceremony, held on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at the university's campus at Kwabre Kenyasi in the Ashanti Region, brought together members of the University Council, traditional leaders, academics, students and invited guests. The event also coincided with the university's 18th Congregation Graduate Session, during which 48 students graduated with Master's degrees in Public Health.

As part of the ceremony, members of the University Council formally presented Prof. Ofori with the symbols of office, marking the official commencement of his tenure as the university's Vice Chancellor. The Okyenhene of Akyem Abuakwa, Osagyefuo Amotia Ofori Panin II, was the special guest of honour.

Prof. Ofori will serve a four-year term from July 2026 to June 2030, with the possibility of renewal in accordance with the university's statutes. His administration is expected to prioritise the expansion of academic programmes, the promotion of research and innovation, infrastructure development and the enhancement of the university's international reputation.

Chancellor of Garden City University, Mr Albert Acquah, described the new Vice Chancellor as an accomplished academic and experienced administrator whose leadership would help advance the institution's vision.

He expressed confidence that Prof. Ofori's wealth of experience and commitment to higher education would strengthen teaching, research, innovation and strategic partnerships.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Ofori outlined a leadership philosophy centred on creating opportunities and driving institutional transformation.

"I am an opportunity-driven leader. I do not accept what exists and call it potential. I look at what does not yet exist and I commit to creating it," he said.

He assured members of the university community that his administration would be guided by inclusiveness, collaboration and servant leadership.

"I will lead by example. I will work with and through people, not above them. I will make decisions inclusively, hold every member of this community in high regard, and empower Deans, Heads of Department, faculty, students and staff to bring their best ideas forward. My door will be open. My mind will be open. And my commitment to this institution will be total," he stated.

Prof. Ofori also made three public commitments, promising to uphold integrity, transparency and accountability throughout his tenure.

"As I assume this office, I make three public commitments. I will lead with integrity, placing institutional mission above personal interest at all times. I will lead with transparency, keeping this community informed and engaged as genuine partners in governance. And I will work tirelessly to advance the mission and vision of Garden City University," he pledged.

Accepting the responsibility, Prof. Ofori reaffirmed his commitment to positioning Garden City University among Africa's leading higher education institutions through academic excellence, research, innovation and student development.

"I accept this responsibility with humility and a deep commitment to academic excellence, research, innovation and student development. Together, we will position Garden City University among the leading universities in Africa," he said.

His administration is expected to implement strategic reforms aimed at strengthening academic excellence, expanding research capacity and enhancing the university's global competitiveness.