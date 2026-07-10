Trust Debt and the Information Integrity Model

Every institutional failure begins long before insolvency, regulatory sanction or a public scandal. It begins when leaders alter the relationship between truth and power.

Diplomacy and duplicity are often confused because both involve managing information. They are however fundamentally different forms of leadership. Diplomacy governs the timing, framing, and sequencing of truthful information while preserving the ability of others to make informed decisions. Duplicity governs access to truth itself, exploiting information asymmetries to obtain consent that would not survive full disclosure.

This distinction is more than a matter of semantics. It explains why institutions with sophisticated governance structures still experience catastrophic failures. It explains why reputations built over decades can collapse within weeks. And it explains why restoring trust is significantly more difficult than building it.

Drawing on political philosophy, agency theory, behavioural economics, organisational psychology, and evidence from major corporate failures, my aim is to propose a practical framework for institutional leadership, centred on the key proposition that trust is not merely a moral asset but also strategic capital.

Institutions that preserve it compound value over time. Institutions that spend it eventually discover that trust, unlike financial capital, cannot be refinanced.

THE INSTITUTIONAL PARADOX

Every major corporate scandal appears unique. Enron manipulated accounting structures, Volkswagen manipulated emissions software, Wells Fargo manipulated customer accounts, Wirecard manipulated financial reporting, and FTX manipulated the custody of customer assets.

The industries, technologies, regulatory environments and executives all differed. Yet each institution followed remarkably similar organisational dynamics.

Pressure intensified. Small deviations became acceptable. Success rewarded concealment. Language softened ethical concerns. Internal dissent weakened. And then disclosure was delayed until reality eventually overwhelmed the narrative.

This recurring sequence suggests that institutional collapse is rarely caused by a single unethical decision. More often, it emerges through the progressive deterioration of integrity in organisational communication.

Institutions seldom fail because they encounter adversity. They fail because they begin managing perceptions instead of reality.

THE INFORMATION INTEGRITY MODEL

The central question facing institutional leadership is not whether information should be managed.

Every leader manages information. The relevant question is what exactly is being managed.

Information State Truthfulness Completeness Institutional Effect Truthful and Complete High High Trust compounds Truthful but Temporarily Incomplete High Moderate Diplomacy Selectively False or Misleading Compromised Low Manipulation Materially False or Concealed Absent Absent Duplicity

This distinction gives rise to four distinct states of institutional communication.

Diplomacy manages understanding. Duplicity manages ignorance.

That distinction determines whether stakeholder consent remains legitimate.

When customers, employees, investors, regulators, or citizens would reasonably alter their decisions if material information were disclosed, concealment ceases to be strategic communication and becomes institutional deception.

TRUST AS STRATEGIC CAPITAL

Traditional accounting recognises financial, intellectual and physical capital, and increasingly human capital. Few organisations, however, explicitly recognise trust as an institutional asset.

Yet trust performs many of the same economic functions as capital. It lowers transaction costs, reduces monitoring requirements, accelerates decision-making, attracts investment, encourages innovation, and sustains cooperation during periods of uncertainty.

Like financial capital, trust compounds through consistent stewardship and erodes through repeated withdrawals. Unlike financial capital, however, it cannot be replenished immediately once exhausted.

Thinking through this landed me at the concept of Trust Debt. Trust Debt is the accumulated institutional liability created whenever leaders obtain cooperation through incomplete or misleading representations of reality.

Unlike financial liabilities, Trust Debt rarely appears on balance sheets. Instead, it emerges through regulatory intervention, litigation, employee disengagement, reputational decline, customer attrition and rising governance costs. By the time these costs become visible, the underlying debt has usually been accumulating for years.

WHY INTELLIGENT INSTITUTIONS BECOME DUPLICITOUS

Institutional failure rarely begins with corruption. More often than not, it begins with success. I remember the first time a Bank told me that reduced revenue is a risk marker. I was shocked. Since then, I have repeatedly said, “Budgeted performance seldom matches the actuals that same year”.

Frankly, I get the point of the Bank, but this isn’t about a sustained dip in revenue over years. This is about an isolated event, a single-year marginal dip. And the Bank’s conclusion on the dip in that year’s turnover was before I had a chance to explain why.

You see, if you are not careful, you can find yourself in a position where performance targets become increasingly overambitious, while past achievements create expectations that are difficult to reverse. Managers delay recognising losses, and temporary concealment appears rational. Repeated success, in turn, reduces organisational scepticism, and most managers enjoy dodging such scepticism; I don’t.

Behavioural research offers several complementary explanations. Agency theory demonstrates how incentives encourage managers to optimise personal outcomes when monitoring is imperfect. Prospect theory explains why leaders disproportionately fear immediate losses, making delayed disclosure psychologically attractive. Ethical fading shows how language gradually removes moral awareness from operational decisions, while the normalisation of deviance explains how repeated departures from established standards eventually become accepted organisational practice. Groupthink further suppresses dissent precisely when independent judgement becomes most necessary, and it is that independent judgement from our team members and colleagues that managers should strive for. It makes us better.

We should not think of any of these mechanisms as requiring malicious intent. Together, they explain how ordinary organisations can produce extraordinary failures without even knowing where they were headed.

THE ANATOMY OF INSTITUTIONAL COLLAPSE

Across industries and jurisdictions, institutional failure follows a recognisable sequence.

Pressure.

↓

Minor concealment.

↓

Short-term success.

↓

Normalisation.

↓

Larger concealment.

↓

Dependence on narrative.

↓

Loss of internal challenge.

↓

External discovery.

↓

Institutional collapse.

The specific scandal changes. The sequence rarely does. This pattern explains why governance systems that focus exclusively on detecting fraud often intervene too late.

Fraud is frequently the final stage.

The deterioration of institutional communication begins much earlier.

THE FOUR TESTS OF DIPLOMATIC LEADERSHIP

Institutional leadership should therefore be evaluated not merely by outcomes, but by the quality of its communication under pressure.

Four practical tests proposed here provide a governance framework.

Test One – The Disclosure Test: Would stakeholders make materially different decisions if they possessed the information currently being withheld?

If the answer is yes, diplomacy has become duplicity.

Test Two – The Reciprocity Test: Would this communication be considered fair if the decision-maker occupied the position of the customer, employee, investor, regulator, or citizen?

This operationalises John Rawls’ work on the Veil of Ignorance as a governance discipline.

Test Three – The Time Test: Will delaying disclosure improve understanding or merely postpone accountability?

Diplomacy delays communication to increase clarity.

Duplicity delays communication to preserve advantage.

Test Four – The Trust Test: Does this decision increase institutional trust or consume it?

Every significant decision either compounds or liquidates trust capital. Leadership consists largely of recognising which is occurring.

INSTITUTIONAL DESIGN

Ethical leadership should not depend on exceptional individuals. It should emerge from institutional architecture.

Organizations that want lasting trust should focus on creating systems that make dishonest practices costly. Leaders can foster an environment where open disagreement is encouraged, ensuring uncomfortable truths come to light early. It's helpful to prioritize clear written explanations instead of relying solely on persuasive speech, rewarding teams for thoughtful, long-term thinking over quick wins. Setting transparency standards before problems happen and safeguarding channels for internal reporting also play vital roles, giving everyone a safe space to challenge the usual stories and share honest feedback.

Institutions that consistently expose themselves to uncomfortable truths become substantially more resilient than those that attempt to manage appearances.

CHOOSE WISELY

History suggests that institutions are far less likely to survive the discovery that they deliberately concealed material truths.

Diplomacy and duplicity are therefore not simply opposing communication styles but they represent opposing philosophies of leadership. Diplomacy assumes that trust is an appreciating asset requiring careful stewardship, whereas duplicity assumes that trust is a resource to be spent in pursuit of immediate objectives.

The first compounds institutional legitimacy. The second accumulates Trust Debt. Every institution eventually discovers which balance sheet matters more.

Thank you for reading. I welcome your reflections, questions, and suggestions for future topics. Subscribe to the ‘Entrepreneur In You’ newsletter here: https://lnkd.in/d-hgCVPy , follow me on all social platforms at @thisisthemax, or get weekly updates via my official WhatsApp channel: www.bit.ly/whatsappthemax .

Wishing you a purposeful and successful week ahead!

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The author, Dr. Maxwell Ampong, serves as the CEO of Maxwell Investments Group . He is also an Honorary Curator at the Ghana National Museum and the Official Business Advisor with Ghana’s largest agricultural trade union under Ghana’s Trade Union Congress (TUC). Founder of WellMax Inclusive Insurance and WellMax Micro-Credit Enterprise, Dr. Ampong writes on relevant economic topics and provides general perspective pieces. ‘Entrepreneur In You’ operates under the auspices of the Africa School of Entrepreneurship , an initiative of Maxwell Investments Group.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author, Dr. Maxwell Ampong, and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position, or beliefs of Maxwell Investments Group or any of its affiliates. Any references to policy or regulation reflect the author’s interpretation and are not intended to represent the formal stance of Maxwell Investments Group. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. Readers should seek independent advice before making any decisions based on this material. Maxwell Investments Group assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content or for any actions taken based on the information provided.