ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Oil prices stabilise after renewed US-Iran strikes rock peace hopes

By FRANCE 24
Iran File photo: A tanker carrying crude oil that transited through the Strait of Hormuz is seen docked at an offloading terminal along the coast in Mumbai on April 30, 2026. - Punit Paranjpe, AFP
THU, 09 JUL 2026
File photo: A tanker carrying crude oil that transited through the Strait of Hormuz is seen docked at an offloading terminal along the coast in Mumbai on April 30, 2026. - © Punit Paranjpe, AFP

Oil prices dipped Thursday after the previous day's surge as US President Donald Trump said the US ceasefire with Iran was over and ordered fresh strikes against the country following attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Equity markets mostly rose as tech firms saw a touch of bargain-buying, with Seoul and Tokyo enjoying healthy gains in early trade.

Crude soared Wednesday when the US president – in response to tit-for-tat attacks in the region already taking place – said the fragile truce between the foes was "over".

Washington also revoked a temporary sanctions waiver for Iranian oil.

Both main contracts soared around eight percent Wednesday, with Brent topping $80 a barrel for the first time in two weeks, fanning fresh fears of a spike in inflation and a hit to the economy.

Trump ordered new strikes Wednesday and warned of "much worse" if Tehran continues to attack vessels in the strait, through which a fifth of world oil usually passes.

Read more How ships are risking 'safe' passage through the Strait of Hormuz

"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran," he said in a post on Truth Social.

However, the US president said earlier that he expected the latest military flare-up to end quickly and left the door open to more talks.

He also claimed Tehran had "called a little while ago" and that the Iranians wanted "to make a deal so badly", but did not provide further details of the call – including who was on the line.

He then went on to cast doubt over the value of any deal, calling the Iranians "sort of crazy".

"Trump's remarks set sparks flying – the comments underscored fears that we could see further escalation and a return to pre-MOU conditions," said Neil Wilson at Saxo Markets, referring to the memorandum of understanding that paved the way for peace talks.

However, he added: "For what it's worth, I don't think this is the base case as A) Trump is wont to throw around threats and B) both sides need to return to a kind of hazy pre-war 'normality'."

"But it clearly seems the risk of a total breakdown in negotiations has increased and markets are reflecting this fresh dynamic."

Read more Hormuz domino effect: How the Middle East crisis affects food, flights and global supply chains

Both main contracts spiked more than one percent Thursday morning but erased those gains as the day wore on, though investors are staying vigilant for any further flare-up.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

FRANCE 24
FRANCE 24

International breaking news, top stories and headlinesPage: france24

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Frema OseiOpare Blames NPP’s 2024 Defeat on Weak Grassroots Engagement Frema Osei‑Opare Blames NPP’s 2024 Defeat on Weak Grassroots Engagement

51 minutes ago

Asiedu Nketia Urges Africa: Stop Exporting Raw Materials, Build Industries That Create Real Power Asiedu Nketia Urges Africa: Stop Exporting Raw Materials, Build Industries That ...

51 minutes ago

KyeiMensahBonsu Warns NPP: Undefined Leadership Structure Risks Factional Conflicts Ahead of September Conference Kyei‑Mensah‑Bonsu Warns NPP: Undefined Leadership Structure Risks Factional Conf...

51 minutes ago

Fraud Explodes in Ghana’s Financial Sector as PSPLinked Cases Skyrocket — BoG Report Warns of Rising Digital Risks Fraud Explodes in Ghana’s Financial Sector as PSP‑Linked Cases Skyrocket — BoG R...

54 minutes ago

Many parents are not happy with No Fees Stress reimbursement model — Dr. Adutwum Many parents are not happy with No Fees Stress reimbursement model — Dr. Adutwum

54 minutes ago

Lets take responsibility for our environment to end perennial flooding — Joyce Bawah Let's take responsibility for our environment to end perennial flooding — Joyce ...

54 minutes ago

Mahama administration focused on ending perennial floods — Joyce Bawah Mahama administration focused on ending perennial floods — Joyce Bawah

58 minutes ago

IMANI Warns: Ghana’s Digital Politics Now Driven More by Personalities Than Policy Substance IMANI Warns: Ghana’s Digital Politics Now Driven More by Personalities Than Poli...

13 hours ago

Fire displaces many at Ankaase, damages Adonten facilities at Adonten SHS Fire displaces many at Ankaase, damages Adonten facilities at Adonten SHS

Just in....
body-container-line