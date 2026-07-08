IMANI PULSE June 2026: Ghana's Political Conversation and the Growing Dominance of Personality Over Policy

The latest IMANI PULSE report examines how Ghana's political conversation evolved in June 2026, revealing a growing focus on personalities over substantive policy issues.

Using data-driven sentiment analysis, the report explores the issues shaping public discourse, the prominence of political actors, and how national conversations are increasingly driven by personalities rather than policy debates.

The report highlights:

1. Rather than simply measuring whether political conversations are positive or negative, the June 2026 report examines the substance of public discourse, identifying whether digital political engagement is primarily driven by policy issues, institutional performance or personality-centred narratives.

2. The analysis introduces the Substance Index, a measure that evaluates the balance between policy-focused and personality-driven political conversations. Policy discussions include debates around legislation, institutional reforms, public programmes, governance systems and policy outcomes. Personality discussions focus primarily on political leaders, party competition, electoral positioning, credibility and partisan identity.

3. Over the 30-day period ending 30 June 2026, we analysed 1,797 political mentions across Ghana’s digital information ecosystem. The analysis covered key areas including governance and law, foreign policy,the economy, infrastructure, foreign policy, education, elections, and anti-corruption.

4. Foreign policy generated the highest volume of discussion during the reporting period, recording 321 mentions. Only 102 conversations (33 percent) focused mainly on foreign policy issues, while 203 conversations (67 percent) were driven by political personalities and partisan narratives.

5. Supporters of President John Dramani Mahama presented the evacuation as evidence of responsive leadership and effective governance. Returnees expressing gratitude towards the President strengthened this narrative, with supporters arguing that the operation demonstrated government commitment to citizens abroad.

6. Kennedy Agyapong also featured in the foreign policy conversation following his visit to welcome returning evacuees at the airport. His comments encouraging returnees to rebuild their lives generated approximately 889 engagements and positioned him positively among some audiences.

7. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presence in the foreign policy conversation was limited. Most references to him focused not on the evacuation itself but on broader opposition narratives questioning President Mahama’s leadership, particularly in relation to flooding.

8. Economic issues generated 300 mentions, making the economy the second most discussed thematic area.Unlike most other policy areas, economic discussions recorded the strongest substantive engagement, with a Substance Index of 0.54.

9. Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson emerged as the dominant personality within economic discussions. His critics challenged the government’s economic management, questioning whether sufficient resources existed to meet public obligations.

10. Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia appeared less frequently in economic discussions. His references mainly came through party supporters positioning him as a stronger alternative for addressing challenges within Ghana’s cocoa sector.

11. Kennedy Agyapong became central to the discussion on infrastructure following comments about the hospital project. Supporters argued that his remarks were misunderstood, while critics questioned his record in public office and used the issue to challenge his leadership credentials.

12. Rather than focusing primarily on engineering solutions, procurement processes, financing arrangements and maintenance strategies, infrastructure debates often become arguments about leadership, accountability and political history. Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, criticised President Mahama’s handling of flooding, describing him as a weak and distracted leader.

13. The biggest governance-related story during the period involved the arrest and subsequent bail of the NPP-affiliated TikTok commentator known as “Bawumia Ba.”The issue generated approximately 28,947 engagements, making it one of the most widely discussed political events across all monitored themes. Although the incident raised important questions about due process, political expression and law enforcement, public discussion focused largely on political symbolism and partisan identity rather than institutional reform.

14.The findings suggest that while Mahama generated the strongest policy-related conversation among major political figures, his public discussion remained largely shaped by broader debates about leadership performance, credibility and political evaluation.

15. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia generated the second-highest volume of discussion among political figures, recording 404 mentions.His sentiment score was -0.16, indicating a generally negative public conversation.This produced a Substance Index of approximately 0.14, placing him among the least policy-focused figures monitored.

16. The June 2026 edition of IMANI Pulse reveals a Ghanaian digital political environment that is highly active, deeply contested and increasingly shaped by political personalities. The data show that citizens remain strongly engaged with governance issues, public policies and national developments. However, these discussions are frequently filtered through partisan identity, leadership and political competition.

Read here:

🔗 https://imaniafrica.org/2026/07/imani-pulse-june-2026-ghanas-political-conversation-and-the-growing-dominance-of-personality-over-policy/