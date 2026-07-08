HR Café 2026 Sub-Committees inaugurated in Accra

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Mr. Julius Debrah, and the Office of the President, officially inaugurated the HR Café 2026 Sub-Committees at the Jubilee House on Wednesday.

The ceremony marked a renewed commitment to regional cooperation and the advancement of public sector excellence across Africa, while also reaffirming the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Ghana is set to host the landmark 10th Edition of HR Café in September 2026 in Accra, celebrating a decade of advancing excellence in human resource management and public sector transformation on the continent.

Speaking at the inauguration, Nana Oye said the establishment of the sub-committees underscores Ghana’s sustained drive for public sector reform, knowledge sharing, and institutional transformation anchored on collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect.

“For a decade, HR Café has served as a premier platform for advancing excellence in human resource management and reimagining governance in Africa. As host of this landmark 10th edition, Ghana is proud to provide leadership in shaping a more responsive, efficient, and people-centered public service for the continent,” she stated.

The HR Café, an annual gathering of HR professionals, policymakers, and governance experts, has become a key forum for peer learning and policy dialogue.

The 2026 edition is expected to convene delegates from across Africa to deliberate on emerging trends, including the responsible deployment of technology and artificial intelligence in public administration.

Nana Oye, a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection in the first term of President John Dramani Mahama, noted that the conference presents a unique opportunity for Ghana and Burkina Faso to deepen bilateral engagement, exchange best practices, and co-create solutions that strengthen institutions and improve service delivery.

“To every member of the sub-committees, thank you for accepting the call to serve. With creativity, dedication, and the responsible use of technology and artificial intelligence, we are confident that HR Café 2026 will be both memorable and impactful and will reflect the very best of African cooperation and excellence,” the Deputy Chief of Staff stated.

Members of the sub-committees were tasked with ensuring that the Accra conference delivers tangible outcomes for human capital development, institutional reform, and continental integration.

The Government of Ghana expressed appreciation to the Government of Burkina Faso for its continued partnership and pledged to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure a successful and transformative HR Café 2026.

The 10th Edition of HR Café is expected to attract senior government officials, HR leaders, development partners, and thought leaders from across the continent this September in Accra.

The 2026 edition will center on technology and AI in public administration, how governments can responsibly use technology and artificial intelligence to improve HR functions, recruitment, performance management, and service delivery.

It would also serve as a platform for knowledge sharing and peer learning, as it would create space for HR leaders, policymakers, and governance experts across Africa to exchange best practices.

Institutional reform would also serve as the basis for developing strategies for building stronger, more efficient, and people-centered public services and deepening partnerships like the one between Ghana and Burkina Faso to co-create solutions for public sector challenges.