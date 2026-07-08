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Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council launches tree-planting initiative to combat erosion

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
Climate Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council launches tree-planting initiative to combat erosion
WED, 08 JUL 2026

The Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council, led by His Majesty Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, has launched a tree-planting initiative across the traditional area to combat erosion, improve the environment and enhance the aesthetic appeal of communities.

The exercise saw the Paramount Chief, accompanied by divisional and sub-divisional chiefs, plant Royal Palm trees along the stretch from Gomoa Ankamu to the Omanhene's Palace at Gomoa Ajumako in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region last Saturday.

Addressing participants, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI highlighted the environmental, economic and cultural significance of Royal Palm trees, describing them as an ideal species for landscaping and environmental conservation.

He explained that mature Royal Palm trees provide shade, help cool surrounding areas and create more comfortable public spaces such as school compounds, palace grounds and roadsides. He added that their extensive root systems help prevent soil erosion, particularly on slopes and around buildings, while also contributing to climate action by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.

According to the Paramount Chief, the trees also serve as natural windbreaks, helping to minimise the impact of strong winds in exposed areas.

Beyond their environmental value, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI said Royal Palm trees enhance the beauty and prestige of communities.

"They are called Royal for a reason," he remarked, noting that the trees give entrances, palaces and public institutions a distinctive and elegant appearance.

He added that communities and properties with mature Royal Palm trees often enjoy higher aesthetic and commercial value, while in many Ghanaian traditions the trees symbolise dignity, peace and longevity.

The Paramount Chief also pointed to the practical advantages of the species, explaining that Royal Palm trees require minimal maintenance, have relatively low water requirements and are resistant to many common pests and diseases.

He further noted that the trees can contribute to local economic development by enhancing the attractiveness of communities to visitors, particularly as hotels, resorts and event centres frequently use Royal Palms to create a tropical ambience.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI called on traditional leaders across the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area to organise regular tree-planting exercises in their respective communities, stressing that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility.

He urged residents to embrace tree planting as a vital tool for preserving the environment, promoting healthier living conditions and safeguarding the area for future generations.

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