New Investment Case Highlights Urgent Need for Coordinated Action on Air Quality and Health in Ghana

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from Breathe Cities, has launched the Investment Case for Improved Ambient Air Quality and Health in Ghana, a landmark report that provides the country's most comprehensive assessment to date of the health and economic impact of ambient air pollution while outlining a roadmap for targeted investments and policy reforms.

The report identifies air pollution as one of Ghana's most significant environmental health challenges, linking it to respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, cancers and premature deaths. It estimates that ambient air pollution costs the country approximately US$1.9 billion (about GH¢28 billion) annually in healthcare expenditure and lost productivity, representing 2.3 per cent of Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to the report, more than 12,870 deaths and over 316,000 disease cases each year are attributable to excessive ambient air pollution, with nearly 64 per cent of the deaths classified as premature.

Developed through collaboration among government institutions, development partners, academia and civil society organisations, the Investment Case identifies priority interventions across key sectors, including transport, energy, waste management, urban planning and environmental governance. It is intended to guide policymakers, investors and development partners in directing resources toward measures that improve air quality while delivering long-term health, climate and economic benefits.

Speaking at the launch, UNDP Ghana Deputy Resident Representative, Shaima Hussein, stressed that addressing air pollution is essential to achieving sustainable development.

"Health is both a driver and an outcome of sustainable development. Addressing the social, structural, economic and environmental determinants of health, including air pollution, is essential to improving health outcomes and reducing health inequities," she said.

Ms Hussein described the Investment Case as a significant step toward translating research and evidence into practical, cross-sector solutions capable of improving public health while advancing Ghana's sustainable development goals.

Also speaking at the event, Elvis Kyere-Gyeabour, Portfolio Manager for Breathe Cities, said the report provides a practical framework for coordinated action by quantifying the economic cost of air pollution, identifying priority interventions and outlining the institutions required to drive meaningful change.

"This Investment Case shows how much air pollution is costing us based on national expenditure, who needs to act, and how we can reduce the costs of air pollution to the economy. There is no stronger evidence than this. Now, let's do something about it," he said.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Climate Change and Health Technical Working Group of the Ministry of Health of Ghana, Solomon Laryea reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to translating the report's recommendations into concrete policies, investments and interventions.

He noted that strengthening air quality initiatives would also support the implementation of Ghana's Health National Adaptation Plan (HNAP) by building a more climate-resilient and healthier healthcare system.

"We reaffirm our commitment to working closely with UNDP and all partners to ensure that the outcomes of this Investment Case translate into concrete policies, investments and interventions that improve the health and well-being of all Ghanaians. We also recognise that strengthening air quality actions will contribute significantly to the implementation of Ghana's Health National Adaptation Plan, advancing a more climate-resilient and healthier health system," he stated.

The launch concluded with a high-level panel discussion on "Turning Evidence into Action: Mobilising Investments and Partnerships for Improved Air Quality and Health in Ghana," featuring representatives from the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Finance of Ghana, the Ghana NCD Alliance and development partners.

Participants emphasised that addressing air pollution requires coordinated action across government, the health sector, financial institutions, civil society and development partners. They called for stronger policy implementation, sustainable financing, enhanced regulatory enforcement, greater protection for vulnerable populations and the integration of air quality measures into Ghana's broader health, climate and development agenda.

The discussions also highlighted the need for a national air quality policy, stronger inter-agency collaboration and evidence-based decision-making to guide future investments.

As part of the launch, UNDP also introduced a companion Policy Brief summarising the report's key findings and recommendations to support policymakers and stakeholders in advancing informed dialogue and action on air quality and public health.

UNDP urged the government, development partners, the private sector and civil society organisations to use the findings of the Investment Case to accelerate investments and partnerships that promote cleaner air, healthier communities and sustainable economic growth.