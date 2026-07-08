MSME Digital Gateway launched to connect entrepreneurs to business support, finance, and markets

Ghana's entrepreneurs now have a one-stop digital platform to access the information, services and opportunities they need to start, grow and scale their businesses following the launch of the MSME Digital Gateway.

Developed by the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE), with funding support from the European Union through the Joint SDG Fund, the MSME Digital Gateway is designed to simplify how Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) access business support services across Ghana.

The launch, held during Ghana's national celebration of the 10th United Nations MSME Day, brought together more than 150 participants, including government officials, development partners, financial institutions, private sector leaders, academia and entrepreneurs, reaffirming a shared commitment to building a more competitive, digitally empowered and globally connected MSME sector.

Until now, entrepreneurs have often had to navigate multiple institutions, websites and service providers to access business information, financing opportunities and advisory support. This fragmentation increases the time, cost, and complexities associated with accessing business information and support. The MSME Digital Gateway addresses this challenge by bringing these services together on a single trusted digital platform, making business support easier to access regardless of where entrepreneurs live or operate.

Accessible at www.msmegateway.com, the platform provides entrepreneurs with access to:

Verified business, legal and regulatory information

Guidance on business registration, certification and compliance

Financing and investment opportunities

Business advisory services and support institutions

Digital, entrepreneurship and e-commerce learning resources

Domestic and international market opportunities

A digital marketplace where MSMEs can showcase and sell their products through secure online transactions

Beyond supporting entrepreneurs, the platform strengthens collaboration across government institutions, development partners, financial institutions and the private sector, creating a more coordinated, data-driven and responsive enterprise support ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, Margaret Ansei, said the Gateway represents a major step towards making business support more accessible for entrepreneurs across the country.

"Ghana believes in its entrepreneurs. The MSME Digital Gateway reflects our commitment to ensuring that every entrepreneur, regardless of size or location, can access the information, opportunities and support needed to start, grow and compete. By bringing these services together on one platform, we are creating pathways for businesses to innovate, formalise and succeed."

She noted that the platform complements GEA's nationwide network of 16 Regional Offices and 228 Business Advisory Centres (BACs) and Business Resource Centres (BRCs) by extending business support through digital channels while improving coordination and service delivery.

Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, Resident Representative of UNDP Ghana, Niloy Banerjee, said digital transformation must ultimately create opportunities for entrepreneurs.

"Digital transformation is ultimately about expanding opportunity. Through the MSME Digital Gateway, we are investing in the ecosystems, partnerships and digital solutions that enable MSMEs to innovate, create jobs and drive inclusive, sustainable growth."

Developed under the Joint SDG Digital Transformation Programme, the initiative is implemented by GEA in partnership with UNDP and GI-KACE, with additional technical collaboration from the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The initiative seeks to strengthen the resilience, competitiveness and digital capabilities of at least 25,000 Ghanaian MSMEs, with particular focus on women- and youth-owned businesses, helping entrepreneurs unlock new opportunities, expand market access and contribute to Ghana's economic transformation.

The launch of the MSME Digital Gateway marks the beginning of a nationwide rollout that will see entrepreneurs across all sixteen regions onboarded onto the platform through a network of trained Digital Champions, ensuring businesses everywhere can benefit from its services.

Entrepreneurs, business support organisations and ecosystem partners are encouraged to explore the platform and discover how it can support business growth and innovation.

Source: UNDP Ghana