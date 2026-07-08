What the BBC Investigation Exposed

A BBC Eye investigation published July 3 has found that Instagram ran paid advertisements in India that promoted child sexual abuse material, directing users to the messaging app Telegram, where the material was reportedly offered for sale for as little as 99 rupees, or roughly one dollar.

The findings, from journalist Divya Arya's documentary "The Careless Machine: Exposing Instagram's Darkest Secret," have already triggered a formal response from India's technology ministry and reopened long-standing questions about how much responsibility major platforms bear for what their own recommendation and advertising systems surface.

The investigation's methodology is itself instructive about how platform algorithms behave. BBC journalists set up a test account in India and followed a small number of women posting ordinary lifestyle content that included suggestive elements. Within roughly a week, the account's ad feed shifted toward sexualized adult content; within days after that, it began receiving advertisements sexualizing children, several of which linked directly to Telegram channels.

In total, the BBC recorded around 30 distinct advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material and roughly 20 more featuring adult pornography, all served to a single test account despite Meta's own advertising policy explicitly prohibiting nudity and content that sexually exploits children.

What makes the case particularly damning is Meta's own response during the investigation. When BBC journalists reported one advertisement through Instagram's standard in-app reporting tool, the company's review team replied 24 hours later stating the ad did not violate community standards. It was only once BBC reporters approached Meta directly and sought formal, on-the-record comment, that the company disabled a number of the ads, suspended the accounts responsible, and blocked the associated Telegram links.

Meta subsequently described the practice as a "horrific crime" and said it had gone on to remove further ads and accounts beyond those the BBC had specifically flagged, while acknowledging that "no system is perfect" and that its automated review process may not catch every violation.

Telegram's response was mixed. The BBC reported two channels selling the material; one was taken down for violating Telegram's terms of service, while the other reportedly continued posting new content afterward. Telegram told the BBC it uses a combination of automated and human moderation and believes it has "virtually eliminated the public spread" of such material on its platform, a claim the investigation's findings appear to complicate.

India's government moved quickly once the documentary aired. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued Meta a formal notice giving the company seven days to disable the advertisements and submit a detailed account of remedial action, and separately directed officials to summon Meta executives to explain, in person, how the ads passed the platform's own review process in the first place.

According to Bloomberg reporting cited by Cybernews, the ministry went further, ordering Meta to disable all advertising and related content involving child sexual exploitation across Instagram. And IT ministry official was blunt about the government's frustration, saying it had taken note of allegations of inaction by Meta despite being made aware of ads containing illegal search terms.

Context matters here. This is not the Indian government's first intervention of this kind; MeitY sent similar warning notices to X, YouTube, and Telegram back in October 2023 over CSAM concerns. And the scale of the underlying problem in India is significant on its own terms: cited data in the BBC's reporting places India second only to the United States in the volume of child sexual abuse material reports filed globally in 2025, at roughly 1.9 million reports against America's 2 million.

Meta, for its part, says it reports material of this kind to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the global clearinghouse for such reports, as required by law, while Telegram notably remains outside both that body and the Internet Watch Foundation, the two organizations most platforms rely on to identify and remove such content collaboratively.

The wider significance of the BBC's findings is less about any single advertisement and more about what they reveal regarding automated ad review at scale. A platform capable of using engagement signals to serve increasingly explicit content within days, following nothing more than an account's viewing pattern, is a platform whose safety systems are being outpaced by its own recommendation engine. That is the substance of what India's regulators, and likely regulators elsewhere, will now be pressing Meta to answer for.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

References

BBC World Service / Divya Arya, "The Careless Machine: Exposing Instagram's Darkest Secret," July 3, 2026.

MediaNama, "MeitY To summon Meta over Instagram CSAM," July 2026.

Cybernews, "Instagram served child abuse ads in India, BBC investigation finds," July 2026.

The News Minute, "MeitY serves notice to Meta over BBC report on CSAM ads on Instagram," July 2026.

Newslaundry, "Meta pushes child sexual abuse material on Instagram, finds BBC investigation," July 4, 2026.

TNW (The Next Web), "India summons Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material," July 2026.