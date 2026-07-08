Support Leadership, Not Division: Why Kurt E.S. Okraku Deserves Our Backing

The recent performance of the Black Stars has understandably left many Ghanaians disappointed. As football loving citizens, we all expected better from our senior national team. However, disappointment should not drive us to tear down the very leadership we expect to rebuild Ghana football.

The growing calls for the resignation of Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S. Okraku may satisfy emotions in the short term, but will they solve the long term challenges confronting our football? Instead of wishing for his downfall, why don't we support him to succeed? If the President of the Ghana Football Association succeeds, Ghana football succeeds. If he fails, the whole nation pays the price.

One thing that often goes unnoticed is the remarkable transformation in women's football under Kurt Okraku's leadership. Why don't we applaud him for the progress made in women's football? The increased attention to the women's game, the improved competitiveness of our national women's teams and the growing investment in that area deserve recognition. Leadership should not be judged solely by one disappointing campaign but by its overall contribution to the development of football.

I admit without hesitation that the performance of the Black Stars was below expectations. The players, the technical team, the Football Association and supporters all wanted a much better outcome. But instead of calling people names and demanding resignations, why don't we jaw jaw and find lasting solutions to the problems confronting our football? Constructive dialogue will always achieve more than division.

History should teach us valuable lessons. During the era of former GFA President Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi, Ghana football enjoyed significant success and earned enormous respect both in Africa and internationally. Yet his administration was also marked by intense criticism and deep divisions. After his exit, many people came to appreciate just how much stability and influence Ghana football had enjoyed during that period.

Today, many of the same voices who once heavily criticised Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi often acknowledge his contribution to Ghana football. That alone should remind us to be careful before we rush to demand the exit of every football leader during difficult moments.

It saddens me because I fear history could repeat itself. If those calling for Kurt Okraku's removal eventually succeed, there is every possibility that years down the line many of the same people may once again look back and wish he had remained, just as many eventually reflected differently on Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi's tenure. Ghana football cannot continue moving in circles by replacing leaders whenever we experience setbacks.

Football administration is not measured by one tournament or one qualification campaign. Building a strong football nation requires vision, patience, investment and continuity. Sustainable development takes years, not months.

Rather than creating unnecessary divisions, we should encourage accountability while also giving leadership the opportunity to implement its vision. Every administration deserves to be assessed fairly based on its overall contribution to the growth of Ghana football.

As football people often say, "Jaw jaw is better than war war." Let us engage in meaningful discussions. Let us identify where improvements are needed. Let us support reforms that will strengthen our domestic leagues, improve youth development, invest further in women's football and restore the Black Stars to their rightful place among Africa's elite.

No football administrator is above criticism, and Kurt E.S. Okraku must continue to be held accountable for the performance of Ghana football under his leadership. At the same time, accountability should be accompanied by fairness, patience and support for efforts aimed at improving the game.

Ghana football has suffered enough setbacks over the years. This is not the time to deepen divisions. It is time for all stakeholders, administrators, coaches, players, supporters and the media, to unite behind a common goal of restoring the pride of Ghana football.

Instead of celebrating failure or praying for the downfall of those entrusted with leadership, let us support them to succeed. Because when Ghana football wins, every Ghanaian wins.

The Black Stars will rise again. Ghana football will return to the top again. But that journey will require patience, unity and constructive support, not endless calls for resignation whenever we face disappointment.

Our football belongs to all of us. Let us protect it, build it and move it forward together.