Government to demolish structures blocking waterways

The Ministry of Works and Housing has confirmed that structures found to be obstructing natural water paths have been earmarked for demolition as government intensifies efforts to reduce flood risks and protect lives and property.

This announcement follows inspections carried out by the Flood Mitigation Task Force in areas recently impacted by floods.

The inspections revealed that retention ponds and dams serving as reservoirs for waters from the Aburi Hills have been seriously encroached upon, limiting their ability to hold large volumes of water.

“Numerous buildings have been erected along waterbodies, obstructing the natural flow of stormwater,” the Ministry stated.

According to the Ministry, the demolition exercise is part of a broader post-flood mitigation strategy aimed at improving stormwater management, strengthening drainage systems, and safeguarding infrastructure against future flooding.

“Protecting lives and property remains our foremost priority,” it concluded.