Peace Council inspires students to build culture of non-violence

The Volta Regional Peace Council, is strengthening the foundations of peace by engaging students in transformative Peace Education Programmes, to equip students with practical knowledge and life skills to help prevent violence and foster harmony within their schools and communities.

This is under the theme “Understanding Conflict and Building Peaceful Co-existence.”

The program involved students of Nkonya Senior High School, E.P. Technical Institute Alavanyo, and Sonrise Christian High School in the Volta Region.

The sessions aimed at equipping students with practical knowledge and life skills to help prevent violence and foster harmony within their schools and communities.

Addressing the students, Rev. Seth K. Mawutor, Chairman of the Volta Regional Peace Council, reminded students that while conflict is part of human interaction, violence is never the answer.

He encouraged them to detest bullying, intimidation, retaliation, and the growing culture of aggression in schools. He urged them to dialogue, encourage discipline, respect, and self-control, as these are true pathways to peace.

During the engagements, students were empowered with hands-on skills in conflict resolution, communication, peer mediation, and peaceful coexistence. The message was clear: lasting peace begins with individual responsibility and everyday actions.

These efforts aim to shape classrooms where respect thrives, dialogue prevails, and peace becomes a way of life.