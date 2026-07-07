ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NAS equips Greater Accra ambulance stations with critical medical supplies after June 29 floods

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || Contributor
Social News NAS equips Greater Accra ambulance stations with critical medical supplies after June 29 floods
TUE, 07 JUL 2026

The National Ambulance Service (NAS), has distributed critical medical equipment and emergency supplies to ambulance stations across the Greater Accra Region as part of efforts to strengthen frontline response following the recent floods that affected parts of the region.

The equipment, presented by the Chief Executive Officer of the Service, Dr. (Med) George Kojo Owusu, is intended to improve pre-hospital emergency care, enhance patient stabilization during transport, and support safe clinical practices for emergency personnel.

Among the items supplied were trolleys, gloves, tablets, glucometers, boots, liquid soap, Parazone, Deep Heat, and other essential operational materials needed for day-to-day emergency response.

The presentation took place during an emergency preparedness meeting at the NAS Headquarters, where management met with the Greater Accra Regional Administrator and 43 Station Managers to assess the Service's readiness in the aftermath of the June 29, 2026, floods.

Addressing participants, Dr. Owusu reaffirmed the Service's commitment to providing uninterrupted emergency medical care despite resource constraints. He assured the public that the National Ambulance Service would continue to operate around the clock and remain prepared to respond to emergencies across the region.

He noted that the recent flooding had reinforced the need for continuous investment in emergency preparedness, adding that the Service must remain equipped to deal with increasingly unpredictable emergencies.

The June 29 floods caused extensive damage across parts of Greater Accra and have renewed public debate over the capital's persistent drainage challenges, while political leaders continue to express support for affected communities.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 in a military-backed coup. By Pavel Bednyakov (POOL/AFP) Zimbabwe president signs into law constitutional change extending term

1 hour ago

23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate killed in Russian strike on Ukraine 23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate killed in Russian strike on Ukraine

2 hours ago

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Ghana Has Shown Africa The Way: It Is Time To Make South Africa Pay A Diplomatic...

2 hours ago

Parliament suspends sitting on Friday for MPs to participate in National Day of General Cleaning Parliament suspends sitting on Friday for MPs to participate in National Day of ...

2 hours ago

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital probes Mzbels claim that bed shortage caused sisters death Korle Bu Teaching Hospital probes Mzbel's claim that bed shortage caused sister'...

2 hours ago

Eastern Region: GH¢350,000 worth of property lost in Ankaase domestic fire Eastern Region: GH¢350,000 worth of property lost in Ankaase domestic fire

2 hours ago

GH¢308,000 allegedly stolen by our NSS personnel not from DVLA account — Authority clarifies GH¢308,000 allegedly stolen by our NSS personnel not from DVLA account — Authori...

2 hours ago

Minister for the Interior Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak Security recruitment: 'About 1,300 applicants tested positive for HIV' — Interio...

2 hours ago

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong appointed first Chancellor of UniMAC Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong appointed first Chancellor of UniMAC

2 hours ago

Xenophobic tensions: Govt should recall Ghanas High Commissioner to South Africa — Ex-Envoy Xenophobic tensions: Gov't should recall Ghana's High Commissioner to South Afri...

Just in....
body-container-line