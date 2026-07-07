NAS equips Greater Accra ambulance stations with critical medical supplies after June 29 floods

The National Ambulance Service (NAS), has distributed critical medical equipment and emergency supplies to ambulance stations across the Greater Accra Region as part of efforts to strengthen frontline response following the recent floods that affected parts of the region.

The equipment, presented by the Chief Executive Officer of the Service, Dr. (Med) George Kojo Owusu, is intended to improve pre-hospital emergency care, enhance patient stabilization during transport, and support safe clinical practices for emergency personnel.

Among the items supplied were trolleys, gloves, tablets, glucometers, boots, liquid soap, Parazone, Deep Heat, and other essential operational materials needed for day-to-day emergency response.

The presentation took place during an emergency preparedness meeting at the NAS Headquarters, where management met with the Greater Accra Regional Administrator and 43 Station Managers to assess the Service's readiness in the aftermath of the June 29, 2026, floods.

Addressing participants, Dr. Owusu reaffirmed the Service's commitment to providing uninterrupted emergency medical care despite resource constraints. He assured the public that the National Ambulance Service would continue to operate around the clock and remain prepared to respond to emergencies across the region.

He noted that the recent flooding had reinforced the need for continuous investment in emergency preparedness, adding that the Service must remain equipped to deal with increasingly unpredictable emergencies.

The June 29 floods caused extensive damage across parts of Greater Accra and have renewed public debate over the capital's persistent drainage challenges, while political leaders continue to express support for affected communities.