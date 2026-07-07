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Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam roads project 73% complete

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD || Contributor
Projects & Developments Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam roads project 73% complete
TUE, 07 JUL 2026

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced steady progress on the rehabilitation of selected roads in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District, a key initiative under the Government’s Big Push Programme aimed at improving connectivity and boosting local economic activities.

The project, being executed by Messrs Mo & Mo Company Ltd, commenced in December 2025 and is scheduled for completion in November 2027.

According to the Ministry, physical completion currently stands at 73 per cent, reflecting a transformation across thirteen towns and communities.

Beneficiary enclaves include the Essiam Enclave (20.5km) covering Essiam–Bisease, Essiam Town, and Denkyira; the Ajumako Enclave (26.8km) covering Mando–Kromaim, Assasan–Essaman.

The rest are Abrofoa–Ampia–Attakrom, Assasan, and Ajumako; and the Abaasa Enclave (34km) covering Nsawadze–Onyaadze, Abaasa–Nkodwo, Abaasa, Abaasa–Enyamaim, and Enyamaim.

The Ministry noted that the Big Push Programme is designed to accelerate Ghana’s socio-economic transformation through strategic investment in critical road infrastructure.

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