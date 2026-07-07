The 2028 Crossroad: Can the NPP Survive Its Own Internal Rifts?

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stands at a defining moment in its political journey.

Though many within the party’s base remain optimistic about reclaiming power in the 2028 general elections, a rising tide of anxiety is sweeping through the Ashanti Region — the party’s traditional fortress. Grassroots activists and die‑hard supporters warn that unresolved internal conflicts, if left to fester, could severely undermine the party’s electoral prospects.

A Fragile Façade of Unity

In Kumasi, frustration is palpable.

Many activists believe national and regional executives are merely papering over deep cracks while projecting an image of harmony that does not reflect the reality on the ground.

Kwame Painstil, a party activist in Asokwa, did not hold back.

“The executives spend their time telling the world that peace and unity prevail within our ranks,” Painstil said. “But visibly, even a child can see the unprecedented rift tearing the party apart. By ignoring these fractures, they are ignoring a ticking time bomb that could destroy our chances in 2028.”

The Favoritism Trap

A recurring complaint among supporters is the perception of bias within the party’s leadership.

Charles Prah, a well‑known supporter in Kumawu, argues that the leadership’s slow and selective approach to resolving disputes is damaging.

“They are too slow in addressing internal matters,” Prah noted. “Their actions often show they are taking sides — favoring certain factions while discriminating against those who speak the truth. If you treat your own people as outcasts, how do you expect to win over floating voters?”

Lessons From the Alan Cash Era

For many, the departure of former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen remains a painful lesson in the consequences of poor internal management.

Mrs. Elizabeth Amofa from Bekwai believes the party is once again walking down a familiar path.

“Alan’s departure was the result of discrimination and poor handling of internal dynamics,” she said. “He wasn’t treated properly, so he left — and took a significant portion of the base with him. That exodus contributed heavily to our 2024 performance. If we haven’t learned from that, we are doomed to repeat it.”

The Kennedy Agyepong Factor

Current tensions surrounding Kennedy Ohene Agyepong have further inflamed the grassroots.

Opoku Emmanuel, a supporter from Manso, sees a direct parallel between the treatment of Kyerematen and the current posture toward Agyepong.

“The party is repeating the same mistakes they made with Alan,” Opoku observed. “Kennedy Agyepong is seen by many as a man of truth, action, and transparency. Instead of smoking the peace pipe and resolving his grievances, some ‘big shots’ are provoking him. This only endangers the party’s future and alienates the base.”

A Call for Reconciliation

Across the Ashanti Region, the message is consistent: the road to 2028 cannot be paved with internal hostility or the sidelining of influential voices.

Supporters insist that the leadership must overhaul its approach to internal governance.

“If the executives truly want the NPP to return to power,” Opoku added, “they must prioritize genuine reconciliation and unity over politics of hatred and discrimination. If they fail to reorganize and continue this culture of exclusion, they should forget about victory in 2028.”

The Road Ahead

As the NPP looks toward the future, one truth stands out: victory is not a birthright — it is earned through unity.

Unless the leadership stops the internal bleeding and fosters a climate of inclusivity, the party’s anticipated return to power may remain nothing more than a distant dream.