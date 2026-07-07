Police warn against unauthorised use of sirens, strobe lights on vehicles

The Ghana Police Service has warned motorists against the unauthorised installation and use of sirens, horns, strobe lights and other emergency warning devices on their vehicles.

The Service said the practice is illegal under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180) and poses a threat to public safety by causing panic and encouraging indiscipline on the roads.

In a press release dated Tuesday, July 7, the Police stated, "The Ghana Police Service is reminding the public that the unauthorized use of sirens, horns, strobe lights, and other emergency warning devices is prohibited under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180)."

According to the Service, the misuse of such devices creates unnecessary panic among road users and undermines efforts to maintain order and safety on the country's roads.

The Police urged all persons who have installed the devices without lawful authority under Regulation 74 of L.I. 2180 to remove them immediately to avoid sanctions.

It disclosed that ongoing nationwide enforcement operations have already led to the arrest of several offenders.