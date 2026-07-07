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June 29 floods could trigger mental health challenges among victims – Expert Warns

  Tue, 07 Jul 2026
Social News June 29 floods could trigger mental health challenges among victims – Expert Warns
TUE, 07 JUL 2026

A Specialist in Community Mental Health Practices, Dr Aaron Adjei Benneh, has cautioned that the psychological effects of the June 29 floods must be treated as a mental health concern, warning that some victims could develop serious mental health conditions without timely support.

Speaking on the aftermath of the disaster on GTV’s Breakfast Show, Dr Benneh said the floods had left many affected persons traumatised and negatively impacted their emotional, social and overall well-being.

“This disaster is a mental health issue. It will probably cause mental health problems to our citizens, and if the problems are not managed, they will now lead to mental health conditions,” he said.

He explained that the sudden and devastating nature of the floods had heightened the trauma experienced by victims, many of whom were forced to deal with loss, displacement and uncertainty.

“As a matter of fact, how the trauma occurred, how the disaster occurred, it has traumatised our citizens,” Dr Benneh stated.

According to him, the consequences of the disaster go beyond immediate physical damage, as many survivors are also dealing with psychological and emotional challenges.

“When it comes to that aspect, their psychological well-being, emotional well-being, as well as their social lives, and even their physical health are being affected. That is how it raises the concern that we have to treat it as a mental health issue,” he added.

Dr Benneh urged authorities and stakeholders involved in the post-flood response to incorporate mental health support into relief efforts to help affected communities recover from the experience.

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