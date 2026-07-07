'Fake' — GES debunks statement announcing 2026 BECE results, school placement exercise

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has described as false a purported statement circulating on social media claiming that preparations are underway for the release of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

This comes after the statement in question, dated July 6, alleged that candidates, parents and guardians should begin a school placement process and verify their results through a WhatsApp number before the official release of the examination results.

It further claimed that thousands of candidates had their results withheld over alleged examination malpractice and urged them to contact the listed number for guidance.

However, in a social media post on Tuesday, July 7, Head of Public Relations at the GES, Daniel Fenyi, denied issuing the statement with a "fake" tag.

The forged statement, which falsely bore Mr. Fenyi's name and signature, read in part, "Preparations for the release of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results are underway. Candidates, parents, and guardians are advised to take early steps to ensure a smooth and efficient placement process."

"This exercise is completely FREE of charge. No candidate, parent, or guardian is required to make any payment. Early participation is strongly encouraged to avoid delays and ensure a smooth placement process once results are released," the statement noted.