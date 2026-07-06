West Africa, Not "Worst Africa": Harnessing the Region's Extraordinary Wealth for Sustainable Development - Part III

"The future is not something we inherit. It is something we build." Every generation inherits two things from those who came before it. The first is a legacy. The second is a responsibility. West Africans today have inherited both. We have inherited civilizations that once flourished along the Niger River, the trading empires of Ghana, Mali and Songhai, the commercial genius of ancient caravan routes, the resilience of our ancestors, and a cultural heritage admired throughout the world.

We have also inherited difficult challenges --- poverty, corruption, youth unemployment, weak institutions, environmental degradation, insecurity, poor infrastructure, and economies that still rely too heavily on exporting raw materials. History, however, teaches a profound lesson. A nation's future is never imprisoned by its past. It is determined by the choices of the present.

Throughout this series, I have argued that West Africa should reject the pessimistic label of "Worst Africa." The region possesses extraordinary human and natural resources. It enjoys one of the world's youngest populations, some of Africa's richest mineral deposits, vast agricultural potential, globally influential cultural industries, and an entrepreneurial spirit that is recognized wherever West Africans settle. The challenge before us is therefore not discovering wealth. It is transforming existing wealth into lasting prosperity.

Leadership Must Become a Catalyst for Development

Every successful nation has, at critical moments in its history, benefited from leadership that looked beyond immediate political victories and focused on long-term national transformation. Leadership is not merely about occupying high office.

It is about creating institutions that outlive individuals. It is about making decisions whose benefits may only become fully visible decades later.

Too often, development planning in parts of West Africa has been interrupted by changes in political leadership. National priorities are abandoned, projects are discontinued, and institutions become vulnerable to partisan interests. This cycle must end. The roads we build, the schools we establish, the hospitals we equip, the research institutions we strengthen, and the industries we nurture should belong to future generations --- not to political parties. True leadership plants trees under whose shade others will one day sit.

Good Governance Is the Most Valuable Natural Resource

West Africa's greatest resource is not its gold, oil or cocoa. It is good governance. Countries that manage modest resources with transparency often outperform countries blessed with extraordinary wealth but weakened by corruption and poor institutions. Good governance is not an abstract ideal discussed only in conference halls. It determines whether public funds build classrooms or disappear into private accounts. It determines whether investors have confidence. It determines whether young people believe merit is rewarded. It determines whether justice is accessible to ordinary citizens.

The rule of law, judicial independence, transparent procurement, professional civil services, accountable public financial management, and effective anti-corruption institutions are not optional luxuries. They are essential foundations of sustainable development.

Education Must Become the Engine of Transformation

Every prosperous nation has one characteristic in common. It invested heavily in education. Not education measured merely by enrolment figures or examination results, but education that nurtures creativity, critical thinking, scientific inquiry, innovation, and practical problem-solving.

West African universities must increasingly become centers of research that respond directly to national and regional priorities. Agricultural scientists should help farmers increase productivity. Engineers should design affordable technologies suited to local conditions. Medical researchers should address diseases affecting our populations. Computer scientists should lead Africa's digital transformation.

Libraries, laboratories, innovation hubs, and technical institutions should become strategic investments rather than afterthoughts. Knowledge has become the most valuable currency of the twenty-first century. West Africa cannot afford to remain merely a consumer of knowledge created elsewhere. It must become a producer of knowledge.

Industrialization Is No Longer Optional

The era of exporting raw materials while importing expensive finished goods must gradually come to an end. West Africa should not merely mine gold; it should manufacture jewelry. It should not simply export cocoa; it should produce world-class chocolate. It should not only cultivate cotton; it should become a recognized producer of textiles and garments.

It should refine more of its petroleum, process more of its agricultural produce, and manufacture more of the goods its growing population consumes. Industrialization creates employment. It strengthens local supply chains. It increases tax revenue. It promotes technological learning. Most importantly, it allows nations to capture greater value from their own resources.

Agriculture Must Feed Both People and Industry

Agriculture has sustained West Africa for generations. It can now become the foundation of industrial transformation. The future lies in climate-smart agriculture, irrigation, mechanization, improved seed varieties, digital advisory services, efficient storage systems, agro-processing industries, and stronger links between farmers and manufacturers.

Young people should see agriculture not as a symbol of hardship but as a modern business opportunity supported by science, finance, technology, and innovation. The farmer of tomorrow will increasingly be an entrepreneur.

Women and Young People Must Lead the Future

No region can realize its full potential while excluding half its population or neglecting its youth. Across West Africa, women sustain families, markets, agriculture, education, healthcare, and countless small businesses. Expanding access to education, finance, land ownership, technology, and leadership opportunities for women is not simply a question of fairness. It is sound economic policy.

Likewise, the region's youthful population must become its greatest competitive advantage. Young people require quality education, digital skills, entrepreneurship support, access to finance, and opportunities to participate meaningfully in governance. If empowered, they will become innovators. If neglected, frustration may fuel instability. The choice is ours.

Climate Change Is Reshaping the Development Agenda

No discussion of West Africa's future is complete without recognizing the growing impact of climate change. Desertification advances across the Sahel. Floods destroy homes, roads, schools and farmlands. Coastal erosion threatens communities along the Gulf of Guinea. Changing rainfall patterns reduce agricultural productivity. These challenges require regional solutions.

The restoration of degraded lands, investment in renewable energy, protection of forests and water bodies, climate-smart agriculture, and early warning systems should become central components of development planning. Protecting the environment is not opposed to economic growth. It is indispensable to it.

The Private Sector and the Diaspora: Partners in Development

Governments cannot build prosperous societies alone. The private sector creates employment, drives innovation, and expands economic opportunities. Entrepreneurs should be supported through access to finance, reliable infrastructure, fair taxation, and predictable regulations. Small and medium-sized enterprises deserve particular attention because they employ millions across the region.

Equally important is the West African diaspora. Across the world, West Africans occupy distinguished positions in medicine, engineering, finance, academia, diplomacy, technology, and business. Their remittances sustain countless families. Yet their greatest contribution may lie in technology transfer, investment, mentorship, research collaboration, and global networks. The brain drain of previous decades can become the brain gain of the future.

Reclaiming Confidence in Ourselves

Perhaps the greatest transformation West Africa requires is psychological. Development begins with confidence. A society that constantly defines itself by failure struggles to imagine success. Our children should grow up learning not only about our challenges but also about our achievements.

They should know that this region produced some of Africa's greatest empires. They should know that our scholars contributed to centers of learning long before the modern university system emerged. They should know that West Africans continue to excel across the world in science, business, literature, sports, diplomacy, medicine, engineering and technology. Confidence is not arrogance. It is the belief that improvement is possible. And history consistently rewards societies that believe in themselves.

The West African Century

The twenty-first century presents opportunities unimaginable to previous generations. The African Continental Free Trade Area promises expanded markets. Digital technology is reducing geographical barriers. Renewable energy is creating entirely new industries. Artificial intelligence is reshaping economies. Global demand for critical minerals continues to grow.

West Africa stands at the intersection of all these developments. The question is no longer whether opportunity exists. The opportunity is already here. The question is whether we shall seize it.

My Thoughts

There is an old saying that the darkest hour comes just before dawn. Whether or not that proverb is literally true, it contains an important lesson. History rarely moves in straight lines. Regions rise. Regions stumble. Regions recover. What distinguishes successful societies is not the absence of setbacks but their determination to overcome them.

West Africa has stumbled before. It has endured conflict, colonialism, political instability, economic hardship, disease outbreaks, terrorism, and environmental challenges. Yet it has also demonstrated remarkable resilience. Its people continue to innovate. Its entrepreneurs continue to create wealth. Its farmers continue to feed millions. Its teachers continue to shape young minds. Its healthcare workers continue to save lives. Its artists and footballers continue to inspire the world. Its researchers continue to expand knowledge. Its young people continue to dream.

That is why I reject the cynical phrase "Worst Africa." Not because our problems are imaginary. Not because our work is complete. But because that phrase ignores the character of our people, the richness of our heritage, and the scale of our possibilities. West Africa is not defined by its crises. It is defined by its capacity to rise above them.

The journey towards sustainable development will not be easy. There will be setbacks. There will be disappointments. There will be difficult choices. But there will also be progress --- provided we remain committed to integrity, innovation, cooperation, education, industrialization, and good governance. Let us therefore speak less about what West Africa cannot become and more about what it can become.

Let us replace despair with determination. Let us replace division with cooperation. Let us replace short-term politics with long-term nation-building. Above all, let us replace the tired and misleading label of "Worst Africa" with a new and enduring narrative: West Africa --- a region of resilience, opportunity, innovation, enterprise, and limitless possibility. The resources are here. The people are here. The opportunities are here. The future is waiting. The responsibility is ours. Let us rise together.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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